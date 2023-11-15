Phase 2a Trial Uses Human Milk-Based Therapy for Blood Cancer

Human Milk-Based Therapy Helps Establish a Healthy Microbiome

The randomized, open-label, multicenter Phase 2a trial will look at the feasibility, efficacy, and safety of combining PBCLN-010 (human milk oligosaccharides [HMOs]) with PBCLN-014 (subspecies]) in adult patients with blood cancers undergoing stem cell transplantation. The experiment will assess how wellintegrates into the gut microbiome and other changes in the microbiome over six months to the current standard of treatment. Changes in biomarkers that may predict better patient outcomes will also be monitored by researchers."Patients undergoing stem cell transplant often have disruptions in their gut microbiome, including an increase in potentially disease-causing pathogens and an overall loss of diversity. This leaves patients prone to opportunistic infections and graft-versus-host disease, which can result in multi-organ attack and death. This Phase 2a study will measure how well the human milk-based therapy helps establish a healthy microbiome in patients with blood cancers as it does naturally in the newborn gut," said Karamjeet Sandhu, M.D., assistant professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States.