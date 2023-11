Phase 2a Trial Uses Human Milk-Based Therapy for Blood Cancer

Researchers at City of Hope in Los Angeles have dosed the first patient in a Phase 2a clinical trial investigating a potential medication for blood cancer patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, marking a milestone in human milk science. Human milk sugars are combined with a strain of bacteria present in the stomach of nursing infants in the investigational treatment PBCLN-010 in conjunction with PBCLN-014.



Gut Microbiome Restoration in Blood Cancer Patients Undergoing Stem Cell Transplant

"Previous clinical trials of PBCLN-010 + PBCLN-014 have shown that it can safely and predictably control the gut microbiome in healthy adults," said Greg McKenzie, Ph.D., VP of Product Innovation, Prolacta Bioscience. "Stem cell transplant patients endure extreme health challenges, and we believe this therapy may provide a positive impact with safe, effective microbiome restoration, which could help improve outcomes of these critically ill patients."