PFAS in Pregnancy Linked to Infant Immune Changes

A new study links prenatal exposure to PFAS (toxic “forever chemicals”) with changes in infant immune cell development that could impact long-term health.
- PFAS exposure in pregnancy may impact infant immune cell balance
- Key immune cells like Tfh and Th2 are affected by these chemicals
- Findings raise concerns about lifelong immune health risks
In utero per - and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) exposure and changes in infant T helper cell development among UPSIDE-ECHO cohort participants
Go to source). Findings from the UPSIDE-ECHO cohort study raise concerns about how early exposure to environmental toxins might influence a child’s long-term ability to fight infections and respond effectively to vaccines.
PFAS Exposure Statistics Show Impact on Infant T‑Cell BalanceExposure to PFAS (per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances), a group of man‑made chemicals found in many industrial and consumer products in pregnancy, have been linked to immune system changes in babies.
Researchers observed that a log2‑unit increase in PFOS (a type of PFAS) during pregnancy was linked to lower levels of T‑follicular helper (Tfh) cells by 0.17% and higher levels of T‑helper 2 (Th2) cells by 0.27% in infants at 12 months. Similar trends appeared for other PFAS chemicals including PFOA, PFNA, PFHXS and PFDA. These cell changes could signal an immune system that is less balanced and potentially more prone to certain diseases.
What Are PFAS Chemicals and How Do They Affect Health?PFAS, or per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of synthetic chemicals used for decades in products such as non‑stick cookware, waterproof clothing, stain‑resistant fabrics and some food packaging.
Often called “forever chemicals” because they resist breakdown in the environment and the human body, PFAS can accumulate in the bloodstream over time. Research has linked them to various health issues, including hormone disruption, liver damage, and reduced vaccine efficacy.
How PFAS Exposure in the Womb Can Alter Immune Cell DevelopmentT‑cells are a type of white blood cell that help coordinate the body’s immune responses. In particular, T‑follicular helper (Tfh) cells help B‑cells produce antibodies, which are crucial for fighting infections. T‑helper 2 (Th2) cells are involved in allergic responses and defense against parasites, but an imbalance can increase the risk of allergies and asthma.
When PFAS exposure in the womb alters the proportions of these cells, it could affect how a child’s immune system responds to challenges throughout life. Lower Tfh cell levels might reduce the effectiveness of vaccinations, while higher Th2 levels could tip the balance toward allergic reactions.
UPSIDE‑ECHO Study Reveals PFAS Effects on Baby’s Immune CellsThe study followed mother‑infant pairs from the first trimester of pregnancy until the child’s first birthday. Researchers measured PFAS levels in maternal blood during pregnancy and then tracked the babies’ immune cell development at birth, six months and twelve months.
The most pronounced changes in T‑cell populations were seen at the one‑year mark. Infants with higher prenatal PFAS exposure consistently showed the same pattern: fewer Tfh cells and more Th2 cells. This suggests that the effects of exposure may become more apparent as the immune system matures during the first year.
Why Reducing PFAS Exposure Matters for Children’s Immune HealthThe immune system is particularly sensitive during early development. Disruptions at this stage could have lasting consequences, potentially affecting how the body responds to infections, vaccines and allergens. While more research is needed to connect these cell changes to specific health outcomes, the findings add to growing evidence that PFAS can interfere with immune function.
Experts point out that because PFAS are so widespread, reducing exposure during pregnancy could be challenging but not impossible. Choosing PFAS‑free cookware, avoiding certain stain‑resistant fabrics and filtering drinking water in affected areas may help limit intake.
PFAS Contamination as a Public Health ChallengeGlobal health agencies increasingly recognize PFAS contamination as a major environmental health issue. Some governments have implemented stricter regulations on PFAS levels in drinking water and manufacturing processes. However, because these chemicals persist for long periods, existing contamination may continue to pose risks for years.
Future Research on PFAS Exposure and Long‑Term Immune EffectsResearchers behind the UPSIDE‑ECHO study emphasize that this is an important first step in understanding how prenatal PFAS exposure might affect immune development. They call for further studies to determine whether these immune changes lead to greater risks of infections, allergies or autoimmune diseases later in life.
The study’s results highlight a potentially critical link between the chemicals in our environment and the health of the next generation. Even small changes in immune cell balance during infancy could shape a child’s ability to resist illness for years to come. Reducing PFAS exposure where possible may be an important step in protecting both maternal and infant health.
If you are pregnant or planning to be, take steps today to learn about PFAS sources in your home and community. Every choice you make to reduce exposure can help safeguard your baby’s developing immune system for a healthier tomorrow.
