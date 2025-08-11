Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, August 11). PFAS in Pregnancy Linked to Infant Immune Changes . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 11, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pfas-in-pregnancy-linked-to-infant-immune-changes-220717-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. " PFAS in Pregnancy Linked to Infant Immune Changes". Medindia. Aug 11, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pfas-in-pregnancy-linked-to-infant-immune-changes-220717-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. " PFAS in Pregnancy Linked to Infant Immune Changes". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pfas-in-pregnancy-linked-to-infant-immune-changes-220717-1.htm. (accessed Aug 11, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. PFAS in Pregnancy Linked to Infant Immune Changes. Medindia, viewed Aug 11, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pfas-in-pregnancy-linked-to-infant-immune-changes-220717-1.htm.