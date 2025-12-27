PFAS Exposure May Raise Blood Sugar After Teen Bariatric Surgery

Higher exposure to industrial chemicals before bariatric surgery may weaken long-term blood sugar control in teenagers.

Higher pre-surgery exposure to, with gains potentially reversing within a decade ().A study conducted at the University of Southern California found that adolescents who had higher blood levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances measured before bariatric surgery experiencedThese measures includedover the previous sixty to ninety days. Because blood sugar control is a major indicator of surgical success, the size of these differences suggests that the metabolic benefits of the procedure could diminish within ten years.The findings, published in the journal Environmental Endocrinology, indicate that exposure to these forever chemicals may help explain why metabolic outcomes vary between patients.widely used in consumer products that build up in the body over time.They have been detected in theIncreasing evidence also points to a potential role in metabolic conditions such as type two diabetes.The work was carried out by a team at the as part of the Southern California Superfund Research and Training Program for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances Assessment, Remediation and Prevention, known as the ShARP Center.Earlier results from the same group showed thatOverall, the researchers are examining why some patients benefit more than others from the procedure.Their work suggests that considering exposure to environmental toxins could help tailor treatment, such as identifying patients who may require closer monitoring or additional support to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.Patient information came from the Teen Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery, a long-term project following adolescents who have undergone the weight loss procedure. The analysis includedto measure different types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.After surgery, metabolic health was assessed at six months, twelve months, thirty-six months, and five years. Researchersto see how hard the body worked to control glucose.Most participants showed clear improvements in metabolic health following surgery. However,, with hemoglobin A1c rising by an average of 0.27 percentage points three years after surgery.Since normal values are below 5.7%, this increase is considered meaningful. One compound,Teens with higher levels before surgery experienced average yearly increases of 0.15% points in hemoglobin A1c, a pace that could shift someone from normal blood sugar to prediabetes, or from prediabetes to type two diabetes, within only a few years.The same compound was also associated with rising fasting glucose of about one milligram per deciliter each year. At that rate, a patient whose glucose initially dropped by ten milligrams per deciliter after surgery could lose those gains within ten years. No clear link was found between pre-surgery levels of these chemicals and insulin levels after surgery, and the researchers noted that further investigation is needed.Although diabetes was not the primary focus of the Teen Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery project, the data allowed for meaningful exploration of diabetes-related outcomes. The researchers suggested that future work could expand on these results by using more comprehensive diabetes testing, collecting detailed dietary information, and studying larger groups of patients.Follow-up work will also examine biological mechanisms that might explain why outcomes differ after surgery. By using metabolomics and proteomics to measure small molecules and proteins in the body, researchers aim to better understand how exposure to these substances may influence metabolism and recovery.Overall, the findings add to evidence that environmental factors can interfere with glucose regulation even after major weight loss, highlighting that metabolic recovery depends not only on medical treatment but also on chemical exposures during adolescence.Source-Medindia