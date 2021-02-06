by Hannah Joy on  June 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • You can have peanut butter without worrying about calories
  • Peanut butter is rich in protein and monounsaturated fatty acids
  • It aids in weight loss and lowering the risk of heart disease

Peanut Butter, a thick spread, is the powerhouse of nutrients. It has been declared as a 'superfood' because of the number of nutritional benefits.

Its health benefits are known by people far and wide. It is a preferred snack in the U.S.A.
Peanut Butter 'Good' for Health

Talking of the health benefits, Chetan Kanani, Co-Founder of Alpino Health Foods, help us understand as to why peanut butter has unfailingly been the choice of all Indians for so many years now and break some existing prejudices.


Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and therefore, is ideal for a person aiming to gain mass and muscle but only a small aggregate of people know that it also helps in losing weight. The fact that it contains trace amounts of calories per serving when backed up by the fact that peanut butter makes you feel satiated for a longer period makes one lose weight.

Another prejudice that is heard quite often is that the fats in peanut butter will make you fat. But in fact, the fats in the peanut butter are mono-unsaturated fats that help in weight loss and shoot down the risk of obesity, thereby preventing heart diseases.

Another prejudice that peanut butter contains a lot of sugar and oil, therefore, it has a lot of calories. There are peanut butter available in the market like Alpino Natural Peanut Butter that is free from any additional sugar, salt or hydrogenated oils.

A lot of customer feedback is valid evidence to prove that alpino peanut butter is an excellent choice when one is considering an all-natural peanut butter spread that can also be consumed with the aim of weight loss. Without worrying about the calories, you can enjoy the taste of peanut butter every day.

Alpino peanut butter comes in 5 variants namely-- Natural peanut butter, Chocolate peanut butter, Classic peanut butter, Coconut peanut butter, and Organic peanut butter. Texture variation of smooth or crunchy is also available. All of these are all-natural, with no added sugar, salt or hydrogenated oils.



Source: IANS

