Passive Smoking in Fathers` Childhood May Affect Their Kids` Lungs

Secondhand smoke exposure in fathers during childhood may lead to poor lung function and increased chronic obstructive pulmonary disease risk in their children.

Paternal prepubertal passive smoke exposure is related to impaired lung function trajectories from childhood to middle age in their offspring

Children of men exposed to #tobaccosmoke before puberty are twice as likely to develop reduced #lungfunction by middle age, especially if they also grew up around smoke. #passivesmoking #lunghealth #COPD #medindia’