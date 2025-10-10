A UK study reveals that joining weekly 5K parkruns - as a runner, walker, or volunteer – can significantly enhance life satisfaction, mental well-being, and health while delivering high social and economic value.

Themay be far more powerful than most realize. According to a recent study published in, UK researchers found that park-based runs and walks not only improve fitness and physical health but also deliver substantial boosts to).Parkrun, a free, volunteer-led, timed event promoted by the World Health Organization, welcomes runners and walkers from all backgrounds.Its positive effects go beyond individual health, significantly contributing to national wellbeing indexes, particularly in domains valued by the UK’s: happiness, anxiety reduction, life satisfaction, and a sense of purpose.The study comes at a time whenhas been gaining traction as governments explore low-cost, high-impact solutions to improve population health.Researchers surveyed adults aged 18+ who had taken part in at least one parkrun in the past year, collecting data from(scaled to represent 969,478 parkrunners nationally).Using the UK Government’s(Wellbeing-Adjusted Life Year) approach, the researchers were able to assign monetary values to these changes. For example:These benefits were not only personal but also societal — with total economic gains estimated atfor the UK.Interestingly, both running/walking and volunteering offered. Volunteers often reported enhanced, new social connections, and a stronger sense of community contribution.Whilehad the largest influence on life satisfaction,andalso played roles — older individuals tended to report greater improvements, while females were slightly less likely to report changes.Beyond fitness,emerged as a vital factor, allowing participants to, connect with others, and feel part of a shared purpose.From the analysis, it’s clear that— combining physical activity, mental wellness, community engagement, and economic benefits.The study’s authors note that while the data is cross-sectional (showing associations rather than direct causation), the breadth of improvements linked to parkrun participation makes a strong case for integratingintoFor individuals seeking better health, greater happiness, and a stronger sense of, the advice is simple: lace up your shoes and join a Saturday parkrun — whether as a runner, walker, or volunteer.Source-Medindia