An AI-based speech tool analyzes users' voice recordings to screen for signs of Parkinson’s disease with nearly 86 percent accuracy.

Highlights: AI-powered speech test detects Parkinson's with 85.7 percent accuracy

A novel fusion architecture for detecting Parkinson's Disease using semi-supervised speech embeddings



Over 89 percent of people with Parkinson's experience vocal deformities, and an AI tool can detect these signs from just two short spoken sentences.

An artificial intelligence-drivencan now help individuals evaluate whether they may exhibitthe fastest-growing neurological disability globally ().Published in the journalthe study presents an online screening system thatWithin seconds, thedemonstrating anParkinson’s disease is commonly diagnosed by neurologists who specialize in movement disorders, combining medical history, neurological assessments, and brain scans. Although the researchers stress that this AI-powered screening tool is not intended to replace professional medical evaluation, they view it as ameans to help individuals—especially in underserved or remote regions, recognize potential symptoms and seek further medical consultation.Ehsan Hoque, a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Rochester and co-director of the Rochester Human-Computer Interaction Laboratory, highlights the potential offor Parkinson’s by analyzing their spoken responses.To train and evaluate the effectiveness of the tool, researchers gathered data from overThese recordings were collected in various settings, including users’ homes, clinical environments at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and the InMotion Parkinson’s disease care center in Ohio.Participants are instructed to speak into a computer microphone and read the following sentences: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. The dog wakes up and follows the fox into the forest, but again the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.”enabling the AI model,that may indicate the disease.Abdelrahman Abdelkader, a computer science master’s student and one of the study’s lead authors, explains that people with Parkinson’s may show differences in how theyIf someone trails off while reading the pangram or exhibits irregularities, the AI model can recognize these differences from the norm and raise an alert.When tested, the tool achieved 85.7 percent accuracy in identifying potential Parkinson’s cases. Thoughwith symptoms also present in motor abilities or facial expressions, vocal analysis provides a strong starting point for remote screening.Over the past ten years, Hoque’s lab has focused on developing sophisticated algorithms to integrate various diagnostic indicators, achieving advanced results. Tariq Adnan, a Ph.D. student and another lead author, points out that approximately. By merging this speech-based assessment with evaluations of other symptoms, their goal is to identify the majority of cases through an accessible and scalable approach.To sum up, the speech-based artificial intelligence screening tool offers an innovative, accurate, and convenient way to detect early signs of Parkinson’s disease. While it is not a replacement for clinical diagnosis, it opens the door for timely evaluations, particularly in remote areas with limited access to specialized neurological care.Source-Medindia