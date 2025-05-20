About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Parkinson's Cases Spike Around Golf Courses - Here's Why
Advertisement

Parkinson's Cases Spike Around Golf Courses - Here's Why

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 20 2025 2:50 PM

Living near golf courses increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease due to the exposure to harmful pesticides through water and air.

Highlights:
  • People living close to golf courses face over double the risk of Parkinson’s disease
  • Exposure to pesticides through drinking water and air may trigger neurological damage
  • Risk of Parkinson’s decreases by 13% with every additional mile away from golf courses
Individuals residing within one mile of a golf course are more than twice as likely to develop Parkinson's disease compared to those living over six miles away. The risk appears to decrease steadily with increased distance, pointing to a potential environmental link in the onset of the neurological condition (1 Trusted Source
Proximity to Golf Courses and Risk of Parkinson Disease

Go to source).
Parkinson’s disease, which currently affects approximately 1.1 million people in the United States and 10 million globally, is characterized by tremors, muscle stiffness, slowed movement, and reduced facial expression. Although treatments are available to manage symptoms, there is still no known cure.


Parkinson’s Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Parkinson’s Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
Advertisements

Residential Water Contamination and Chemical Exposure

Communities that rely on drinking water from sources located near golf courses may face greater risks. Analysis of 711 municipal wells across 224 water service areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin revealed a concentration of Parkinson’s cases where water supplies were shared with areas adjacent to golf courses. The areas with the highest exposure showed nearly twice the likelihood of developing the disease compared to regions farther from golf-related water sources.

Health data from Olmsted County, Minnesota, uncovered 450 confirmed cases of Parkinson’s disease between 1991 and 2015. These findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) suggest that both groundwater contamination and airborne transmission of chemicals may play a role in disease prevalence.


Advertisements
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Introduction: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a chronic and progressive nervous system disorder that results in a gradual loss of muscle control. It has an impact on the body's ability to control movement. ...

Role Of Pesticides In Neurological Decline

Pesticides commonly used in golf course maintenance, including substances like paraquat and rotenone, have previously been linked to neurodegeneration. These chemicals are suspected of contributing to the destruction of neurons in the brain, triggering conditions similar to Parkinson’s disease.

Experts emphasize the necessity of public health interventions focused on limiting pesticide exposure—both through air and water. The study also observed that for each additional mile of distance from a golf course, the odds of Parkinson’s disease dropped by 13%, showing the importance of proximity in exposure levels.


Advertisements

Environmental Regulations and International Perspective

Some countries have taken significant steps to address the risks linked to pesticide exposure. In regions such as the United Kingdom and the European Union, chemicals like paraquat have been banned entirely due to concerns over their health and environmental impact. These regulations have resulted in a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease from environmental pesticides for people living in those areas.

Dr. Katherine Fletcher from Parkinson’s UK noted that while the study highlights a clear association between pesticide use and increased disease incidence, it does not fully account for all contributing factors. Elements such as genetic susceptibility and occupational exposure to chemicals may also influence an individual's risk.

Geographic data show that Parkinson’s disease cases are concentrated in specific areas of the United States. High prevalence has been reported in the Rust Belt region, which includes parts of the Midwest, along with Florida, Central Pennsylvania, Southeastern Texas, and Southern California. California leads the country in total deaths from Parkinson’s, with over 4,200 recorded fatalities, while Utah has the highest rate of Parkinson’s-related mortality.

Men are statistically more likely than women to develop the disease, with a ratio of approximately 1.25 to 1. Early warning signs may include difficulty walking, soft or slurred speech, and diminished facial expressiveness.


Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Need for Broader Understanding And Prevention Strategies

Although the correlation between pesticide exposure and Parkinson’s disease is growing stronger through studies like this, experts caution that the condition is complex. Genetic factors, environmental exposures beyond residential proximity, and lifestyle choices all likely interact in determining who are more prone to Parkinson’s disease.

The findings have amplified calls for stricter pesticide regulations, better monitoring of water quality near golf courses, and targeted public health strategies to protect vulnerable populations from environmental risks that may contribute to neurodegenerative disorders.

To sum up, the increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in communities located near golf courses highlights a pressing environmental and public health concern. With strong evidence linking pesticide exposure particularly through contaminated water and air to elevated risks of neurological damage, there is a critical need for stricter regulation of chemical use and improved oversight of water sources.

Reference:
  1. Proximity to Golf Courses and Risk of Parkinson Disease - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2833716)

Source-Medindia

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional