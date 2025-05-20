Parkinson's Cases Spike Around Golf Courses - Here's Why

Living near golf courses increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease due to the exposure to harmful pesticides through water and air.
- People living close to golf courses face over double the risk of Parkinson’s disease
- Exposure to pesticides through drinking water and air may trigger neurological damage
- Risk of Parkinson’s decreases by 13% with every additional mile away from golf courses
Proximity to Golf Courses and Risk of Parkinson Disease
Go to source). Parkinson’s disease, which currently affects approximately 1.1 million people in the United States and 10 million globally, is characterized by tremors, muscle stiffness, slowed movement, and reduced facial expression. Although treatments are available to manage symptoms, there is still no known cure.
Residential Water Contamination and Chemical ExposureCommunities that rely on drinking water from sources located near golf courses may face greater risks. Analysis of 711 municipal wells across 224 water service areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin revealed a concentration of Parkinson’s cases where water supplies were shared with areas adjacent to golf courses. The areas with the highest exposure showed nearly twice the likelihood of developing the disease compared to regions farther from golf-related water sources.
Health data from Olmsted County, Minnesota, uncovered 450 confirmed cases of Parkinson’s disease between 1991 and 2015. These findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) suggest that both groundwater contamination and airborne transmission of chemicals may play a role in disease prevalence.
Role Of Pesticides In Neurological DeclinePesticides commonly used in golf course maintenance, including substances like paraquat and rotenone, have previously been linked to neurodegeneration. These chemicals are suspected of contributing to the destruction of neurons in the brain, triggering conditions similar to Parkinson’s disease.
Experts emphasize the necessity of public health interventions focused on limiting pesticide exposure—both through air and water. The study also observed that for each additional mile of distance from a golf course, the odds of Parkinson’s disease dropped by 13%, showing the importance of proximity in exposure levels.
Environmental Regulations and International PerspectiveSome countries have taken significant steps to address the risks linked to pesticide exposure. In regions such as the United Kingdom and the European Union, chemicals like paraquat have been banned entirely due to concerns over their health and environmental impact. These regulations have resulted in a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease from environmental pesticides for people living in those areas.
Dr. Katherine Fletcher from Parkinson’s UK noted that while the study highlights a clear association between pesticide use and increased disease incidence, it does not fully account for all contributing factors. Elements such as genetic susceptibility and occupational exposure to chemicals may also influence an individual's risk.
Geographic data show that Parkinson’s disease cases are concentrated in specific areas of the United States. High prevalence has been reported in the Rust Belt region, which includes parts of the Midwest, along with Florida, Central Pennsylvania, Southeastern Texas, and Southern California. California leads the country in total deaths from Parkinson’s, with over 4,200 recorded fatalities, while Utah has the highest rate of Parkinson’s-related mortality.
Men are statistically more likely than women to develop the disease, with a ratio of approximately 1.25 to 1. Early warning signs may include difficulty walking, soft or slurred speech, and diminished facial expressiveness.
Need for Broader Understanding And Prevention StrategiesAlthough the correlation between pesticide exposure and Parkinson’s disease is growing stronger through studies like this, experts caution that the condition is complex. Genetic factors, environmental exposures beyond residential proximity, and lifestyle choices all likely interact in determining who are more prone to Parkinson’s disease.
The findings have amplified calls for stricter pesticide regulations, better monitoring of water quality near golf courses, and targeted public health strategies to protect vulnerable populations from environmental risks that may contribute to neurodegenerative disorders.
To sum up, the increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in communities located near golf courses highlights a pressing environmental and public health concern. With strong evidence linking pesticide exposure particularly through contaminated water and air to elevated risks of neurological damage, there is a critical need for stricter regulation of chemical use and improved oversight of water sources.
