Parents Guide on How to Prepare Your Child for a Healthy School Year

Back-to-school essentials: Parent's guide for a healthy start to the school year
Tips for Parents to Help Kids Get Back to SchoolHere’s a practical guide for parents to help their kids step into the school year feeling their best.
Schedule a Well-Child Checkup
A well-child exam is more than a routine doctor visit. It’s a chance to check your child’s growth, spot any health issues early, and make sure they are ready- physically and mentally- for school.
During this check-up, doctors:
- Track height, weight, and developmental milestones.
- Screen for hearing, vision, and emotional wellness.
- Update vaccinations to protect against illnesses.
- Review family history and current health concerns.
Stay on Track with Vaccinations
Vaccines are key in protecting children from diseases that can spread quickly in schools. Schools may require proof of immunization for attendance, so be sure your child’s vaccines are up to date.
Commonly recommended vaccines include:
- Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP)
- Hepatitis A and B
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Meningococcal and Pneumococcal
- Influenza (flu shot)
- MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
- Polio, Rotavirus, and Varicella (chickenpox)
Focus on Nutrition
A healthy diet helps kids stay energized, focus better in class, and grow strong. Start the day with a nutritious breakfast, pack healthy snacks, and provide meals full of variety.
- Encourage water over sugary drinks.
- Limit candies, sodas, and fried foods.
- Include fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, protein, and whole grains in daily meals.
- Offer healthy snacks like yogurt, nuts, and cut fruits between meals.
Support Healthy Sleep Habits
Sleep plays a major role in your child’s ability to learn and behave in school. Kids aged 6–12 usually need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night.
- Set a regular bedtime and wake-up schedule.
- Limit screen time one hour before sleep.
- Keep the bedroom dark, cool, and quiet.
- Use soft, warm lighting like red lights instead of blue or white lights, which can affect melatonin levels.
Talk About Bullying
Bullying is a real concern and can affect a child’s mental health and confidence. Kids should know it’s okay to speak up if they’re being bullied or see someone else being bullied.
Teach your child how to respond:
- Stay calm and avoid fighting back.
- Say “Stop” clearly and walk away.
- Talk to a teacher, counselor, or trusted adult.
Start the Year with Confidence and CareGoing back to school isn’t just about books and homework- it’s about helping your child feel secure, confident, and ready to learn. A little preparation goes a long way.
By scheduling health checkups, keeping up with vaccines, focusing on nutrition, encouraging good sleep habits, and talking openly about bullying, you are building a strong foundation for a happy and healthy school year.
