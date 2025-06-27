Parents Guide on How to Prepare Your Child for a Healthy School Year

Make this school year your child’s best ever- start with strong health, better sleep, and smarter nutrition habits.

Highlights: Regular health checkups and vaccines help prevent illness and support growth

A balanced diet fuels learning and boosts energy through the school day

Healthy sleep and emotional support are key for focus and mental well-being

Tips for Parents to Help Kids Get Back to School

Did you know?

Kids who eat breakfast are more likely to score higher on tests and have better concentration in school! #healthykids #backtoschooltips #smartstart #medindia ’

Schedule a Well-Child Checkup

Track height, weight, and developmental milestones.

Screen for hearing, vision, and emotional wellness.

Update vaccinations to protect against illnesses.

Review family history and current health concerns.

Stay on Track with Vaccinations

Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP)

Hepatitis A and B

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Meningococcal and Pneumococcal

Influenza (flu shot)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Polio, Rotavirus, and Varicella (chickenpox)

Focus on Nutrition

Encourage water over sugary drinks.

Limit candies, sodas, and fried foods.

Include fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, protein, and whole grains in daily meals.

Offer healthy snacks like yogurt, nuts, and cut fruits between meals.

Support Healthy Sleep Habits

Set a regular bedtime and wake-up schedule.

Limit screen time one hour before sleep.

Keep the bedroom dark, cool, and quiet.

Use soft, warm lighting like red lights instead of blue or white lights, which can affect melatonin levels.

Talk About Bullying

Stay calm and avoid fighting back.

Say “Stop” clearly and walk away.

Talk to a teacher, counselor, or trusted adult.

Start the Year with Confidence and Care

