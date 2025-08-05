Pandemic Stress May Have Aged Our Brains, Even Without COVID Infection

New research shows that people scanned after the COVID-19 pandemic began had older-looking brains than those scanned before, even without infection, especially among older adults, men, and disadvantaged groups.

Highlights: People scanned after the pandemic showed signs of faster brain aging, even without COVID infection

Effects were most notable in older adults, men, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds

Brain aging did not always result in symptoms—and may still be reversible

