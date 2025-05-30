About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pain You Feel Today May Have Started in Your Mind Years Ago

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 30 2025 2:05 PM

Worsening depression can precede physical pain by up to eight years, suggesting early mental health support may reduce later-life pain.

Highlights:
  • Depression symptoms can worsen up to eight years before pain begins
  • Loneliness rises before and after the onset of pain in older adults
  • Socioeconomic status influences mental health and pain outcomes
Middle-aged and older adults who suffer from pain are more likely to have experienced increasing symptoms of depression up to eight years before the pain began. Early signs of emotional distress may serve as warning signals for future physical discomfort (1 Trusted Source
Depression linked to physical pain years later

Go to source).
Among individuals over 50 experiencing frequent moderate to severe pain, mental health symptoms especially depression intensified in the years leading up to the onset of pain. These symptoms peaked when the pain began and remained elevated afterwards, contrasting sharply with the relatively stable mental health of those not experiencing pain.


Link Between Loneliness and Pain Intensity

Loneliness also followed a similar pattern to depression, rising steadily before and after the onset of physical pain. In contrast, those without pain reported consistently lower and more stable feelings of loneliness over time.

Although the source of the pain was not identified, most reported experiencing it in commonly affected areas such as the back, knee, hip, or foot.


How Emotions Influence Physical Pain

Emotional and psychological factors like depression and loneliness can trigger stress, which in turn may increase inflammation—a biological process closely linked with pain. These emotional states may also heighten pain perception by disrupting immune responses and altering the autonomic nervous system.

Researchers emphasized that pain should not be seen solely as a biological issue. Integrating mental health treatment and social support into pain prevention strategies could be crucial.


Data Reveals Long-Term Patterns Across England

The findings were based on 21 years of data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, which surveys a nationally representative group of adults over 50 every two years. The pattern of mental health deterioration before pain onset was found to be consistent and significant.

Those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, characterized by lower education and wealth, were more likely to show a sharper increase in depressive symptoms before experiencing pain. This may be due to reduced access to resources for mental health and pain management.


Quality of Social Connections Matters More Than Quantity

While loneliness showed a strong connection to later pain, levels of social isolation did not differ much between those with and without pain. This suggests that the subjective experience of loneliness rather than objective social contact is more influential.

The study indicates that the quality of interpersonal relationships may play a more critical role in mental and physical health than simply the number of social interactions.

Chronic Pain Considered Through Consistent Patterns

About 75 percent of participants with pain cited discomfort in the back, knee, hip, or foot, with smaller percentages reporting widespread or other types of pain. Though the data did not distinguish chronic from temporary pain, consistent pain reported over consecutive surveys suggests chronic conditions were a major factor.

One limitation was that most participants were white, reflecting the demographic profile of older adults in England. Further work is needed to see if similar trends apply to more diverse populations and younger age groups.

In conclusion, it is important address mental health issues like depression and loneliness well before physical symptoms manifest. With early psychological and social support, it may be possible to prevent or reduce the onset and intensity of later-life pain—particularly in socioeconomically disadvantaged populations.

Reference:
  1. Depression linked to physical pain years later - (https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/may/depression-linked-physical-pain-years-later)

Source-Medindia


