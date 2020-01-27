Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

‘On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, the Indian government announced 141 Padma Awards for the year 2020. Among those were 13 unsung heroes of medicine who have been contributing to the health of our nation through their remarkable service.’

Dr Tsering Landol (75 years) was one of the first gynecologist providing medical care to women in the difficult terrain through her clinic the Ladakh Heart Foundation, a charitable medical facility. She has dedicated her life to women's health, performing deliveries in freezing temperatures with minimum facilities. Also, she was the first woman doctor to receive the Padma Shri award in 2006.The octogenarian plastic surgeon, is known around the area of Dehradun for providing free treatment to burn patients who cannot afford. The 82 year old KGMU pass out is the go to man in the area as well as afar for burn victims and those attacked by animals. Even the government hospitals in the area are seen referring patients to his center for treatment. He's got the credit of conducting more than 5000 free surgeries.She is the first woman in the history of Indian Air Force to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal. She had the distinction of being the first woman officer to become an aviation medicine specialist. Being the first Indian woman fellow of the Aerospace Medical Society of India, she had conducted a scientific research at the North Pole. Dr Padma Bandopadhyay was awarded the Visisht Seva Medal for her meritorious service during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, as she and her husband made key contributions at the Halwara airbase in Punjab during the war.Dr Bandopadya (81 years), an MBBS graduate of RG Kar Medical college, and PG Pathology from Calcutta University, was working in London. In 1960s, he decided to come back to his country and serve the poor. In 1964, the doctor relocated to his village in Bolapur, West Bengal. He has been treating patients for a consultation fee of Rs 1 since then and because of his fees, he's popularly known as " Ek Takar doctor."Dr Behera is known for his contributions to the field of Chest medicine and TB Medicine in India. He is a pioneer of lung cancer chemotherapy as well as the chairman of the national task force of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program. He was the former Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PGIMER.Dr BN Gangadhar is a well-known psychiatrist having more than 30 years of extensive experience in the field of mental health, from both clinical and academic perspectives. He is the director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. Previously, he's been conferred to the prestigious Sir C.V. Raman Award in 1999 and the BC Roy Award in 2010 for his contribution to the field of mental health.Dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the tribal woman in the MP and Chattisgarh area, gynaecologist Dr Joshi has dedicated her life being engaged in tribal dominated areas providing free treatment to women with anemia, pregnancies and other issues. For her immense contribution to the tribals, she was also named in the list of 100 effective women of the country in the list of Department of Women and Child Development.A prominent practicing surgical Oncologist in Chennai, Dr Kannan moved to the Barak Valley Assam in June 2007, coming in aid to the ailing Cachar Cancer Hospital Society that was struggling with resources and serving the patients and an area where the incidence of cancer is much higher. Under his leadership, the hospital has made a remarkable journey and is providing treatment to over 3000 new and 14000 follow-up patients annually, 80 percent of these patients being daily wage earners. In his journey the doctor has treated over 70,000 cancer patients free of cost in Barak valley including accommodation, food, employment and spreading awareness.Serving in the remote forest areas of Sunderbans, Dr Arunoday Mondal set up a free medical service center, in 2000, and since then has been providing free treatment to the locals in the remote area. His center "SUJAN" has steering ahead with expansion in multidirectional ushering ventures like education, social service etc. Arunoday Mondal, known as 'Sunderban ke Sujan' itravels six hours every weekend to treat patients in remote Sundarban villages.A gynaecologist from patna, Dr Shanti Roy is a retired Professor and HOD, Gynaecology department, Patna Medical College. Specializing the field of women's health, Dr Shanti has dedicated her life to not just promoting women's well-being but also matters of encouragement of women in other domains of lifeKushal Knowar Sarma, also known as the Elephant Doctor a veterinarian in Guwahati, has devoted his life to the conservation of Asian elephants. Interestingly, he has not taken a single weekend off in the last 30 years as per media reports. He is acclaimed for treating more than 700 elephants every year. He has pioneered research in elephant anesthetics, especially using remote tranquilizing injection technique.A noted ENT surgeon practicing in Bombay, Dr Souza was one of the first ENT surgeons in the country to perform artificial ear operations, is credited to have given the gift of hearing to thousands of patients. She was the first woman surgeon to pioneer the Cochlear implant surgery in India and Asia in the year 1987.Source: Medindia