Ozempic Face and Vagina: Cosmetic and Health Risks of Rapid Weight Loss

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 23 2025 2:03 PM

Rapid Ozempic-induced weight loss can cause sagging in the face, buttocks, and intimate areas, raising both cosmetic and medical concerns.

Highlights:
  • “Ozempic face” and “Ozempic butt” describe fat loss, causing sagging and wrinkles
  • Speculative links to “Ozempic vagina” fuel demand for labial cosmetic procedures
  • GLP-1 drugs carry risks of thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, kidney injury, and drug interactions
Terms like “Ozempic vagina,” “Ozempic butt,” and “Ozempic face” describe fat loss in areas such as the face, buttocks, and other parts of the body, often leading to a deflated or sagging appearance. Rapid weight loss caused by Ozempic is believed to contribute to skin laxity and the formation of wrinkles.

The Size Effects of Ozempic

Women taking Ozempic for weight management may notice changes in body fat distribution, including in the labial area, which has increased interest in restorative cosmetic procedures.

Ozempic Vagina


There are a few things you should be aware of if you're feeling self-conscious about your Ozempic vagina. It's crucial to first schedule a consultation to talk about your Ozempic vagina symptoms and make sure they are truly connected to your weight reduction.

It's advisable to test out other possible reasons for looseness, sagging, and dryness, even if Ozempic and other weight-loss medications might undoubtedly be to blame. Your symptoms might be caused by anything from gynecological disorders to menopausal changes.

If vaginal changes are caused by an untreated underlying issue, it is critical to identify and treat the root cause. Several therapies can assist in restoring the firmness and tightness of the vagina if it is found that your symptoms are due to an edematous vagina (1 Trusted Source
Is Ozempic Fuelling the Rise of Women Seeking Labia Puffing Procedures?

Go to source).

Ozempic Face


Rapid weight loss can lead to a loss of facial volume, causing drooping, wrinkles, and a prematurely aged appearance. Facial proportions can often be restored with treatments such as surgery, skin-tightening procedures, or dermal fillers. However, Ozempic may slow gastric emptying, which can increase anesthesia risks during facial surgery (2 Trusted Source
Implications of Ozempic and Other Semaglutide Medications for Facial Plastic Surgeons

Go to source).

Ozempic Butt


Ozempic drugs can reduce subcutaneous gluteal volume—potentially resulting in a flattening or loss of firmness in the buttocks. This morphologic change, similar to the “Ozempic face,” is increasingly recognized in aesthetic medicine.

Other Risks of GLP-1 Medications

GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic, carry warnings for thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, kidney injury, gallbladder disease, and serious gastrointestinal effects. These medications may interact with other drugs and raise surgical risks due to delayed gastric emptying.

They can also pose risks during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Patients and healthcare providers should carefully evaluate contraindications, potential drug interactions, and perioperative safety (3 Trusted Source
Injectable Weight Loss Medications in Plastic Surgery: What We Know, Perioperative Considerations, and Recommendations for the Future

Go to source).

References:
  1. Is Ozempic Fuelling the Rise of Women Seeking ‘Labia Puffing’ Procedures? - (https://www.narayanahealth.org/blog/is-ozempic-fuelling-the-rise-of-women-seeking-labia-puffing-procedures)
  2. Implications of Ozempic and Other Semaglutide Medications for Facial Plastic Surgeons - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37541662/)
  3. Injectable Weight Loss Medications in Plastic Surgery: What We Know, Perioperative Considerations, and Recommendations for the Future - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10807879/)
Source-Medindia


