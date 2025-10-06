Oyster-Inspired Bone Glue Could Transform Fracture Treatment

Inspired by oysters, Chinese scientists developed “Bone 02,” a medical adhesive that can glue bone fragments together and dissolve after healing.

Highlights: Bone 02 mimics oyster adhesion to bond bone fragments in moist environments

Fully biodegradable and dissolves naturally in six months

Successfully tested in over 150 clinical cases, reducing pain and recovery time

Did You Know?

Started as a Childhood Dream: The Invention of Bone 02 Becomes Reality

Bone 02—The Broken Bone Fix

Instant adhesion even in blood and body fluids

even in blood and body fluids Easy and quick application , improving surgical speed and precision

, improving surgical speed and precision Full biodegradability, dissolving naturally in about six months without needing removal

Bone 02 Showed Positive Results On Clinical Trials

Expanding the Possibilities with Bone 02

A Homegrown Revolution in Medicine

“Bone 02 bone adhesive originated from clinical needs and pain points. By leveraging multidisciplinary collaboration, it has overcome a global challenge, fully reflecting the hospital’s development principles of ‘differentiated growth, precision and minimal invasiveness, problem orientation, and cross-disciplinary integration.’ It is a model of synergy among education, science, and talent, and a firm practice of the ‘four orientations’. The hospital will continue to support its clinical trials, transformation, and promotion, ensuring that this ‘Made-in-China innovation’ benefits patients worldwide as soon as possible.”

One of the most frequent injuries encountered in hospitals is fractures! While most of them could be dealt by using modern surgery techniques, complex fractures (involving numerous small bones, also referred as comminuted fractures), still pose an enormous challenge ().Traditional metal plates and screws do not hold these minute fragments accurately and thereby resulting in poor bone healing, deformity, or even arthritis later on.But what if bones could simply be, justA unique moment of enlightenment inspired the development of this novel concept.ofremembers growing up near the sea in Wenzhou, whereThis regular scene sparked an innovative idea and madethink,Together with veteran orthopedic expert, Lin led a research team that spent years turning this dream into a reality. As an answer to their years of hard work, “Bone 02” was created! The name was playfully given after the popularglue, symbolizing the hope that it will bring equally strong adhesion and widespread application in orthopedics.After years of experimentation and safety testing, the team achieved what was once thought impossible!Bone 02 offers:In simple terms, Bone 02 acts as athat holds broken bones together until they heal and then disappears without a trace.Bone 02 has already been tested in over. In one instance, a young employee suffered a serious wrist fracture with numerous tiny bone fragments. He would have normally required a massive incision and metal implants.However, with the discovery of Bone 02, surgeons were able to join the fractured fragments in just a few minutes using a. His wrist was cured three months later, with no complications or additional surgeries.This is a substantial development in minimally invasive orthopedic surgery, lowering pain, recovery time, and surgical risks.This development prompted researchers to propose using Bone 02 in—especially in a disaster region or during a military drill where quick, tool-free performance is critical!With Bone 02 proving to be safe and effective, it may revolutionize bone repair not only in China but globally!in China is highly invested in innovation. Just a few years ago, its scientists made headlines for using—a world-first study published inputs the spirit of Bone 02 in a nutshell:From the laboratory to the operating room, Bone 02 represents a—one that could glue not just bones but hope itself!Source-Medindia