About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Oxytocin May Ease Mood Swings From Sleep Loss in Women

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 25 2025 3:33 PM

Oxytocin may protect women from mood swings caused by sleep disruption and hormonal shifts during postpartum and menopause, according to a study.

Oxytocin May Ease Mood Swings From Sleep Loss in Women
Highlights:
  • Oxytocin levels rise in response to stress-related sleep loss in women
  • Higher oxytocin before disrupted sleep reduced next-day mood disturbances
  • Findings highlight a natural mood buffer during postpartum and menopause
According to a study being presented Saturday at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco, California, oxytocin, commonly known as the “love hormone,” may help protect women from mood disturbances caused by sleep disruption during key life stages like postpartum and menopause (1 Trusted Source
Oxytocin may reduce mood changes in women with disrupted sleep

Go to source).

Is the Deficiency of the Bonding Hormone Oxytocin Clinically Significant?
Is the Deficiency of the Bonding Hormone Oxytocin Clinically Significant?
A recent study has shown that deficiency of the “bonding hormone” oxytocin is clinically relevant.
Advertisement

Oxytocin and Sleep Disruption

In a controlled study of 38 healthy premenopausal women, researchers simulated fragmented sleep patterns similar to those seen during postpartum recovery and menopause. They found:
  • Sleep interruptions significantly increased mood disturbances
  • Oxytocin levels rose in response to stress-related sleep disruption
  • Women with higher oxytocin levels before sleep loss experienced fewer mood issues the next day
These results suggest that oxytocin acts as a biological buffer against emotional challenges linked to hormonal changes and poor sleep.


Advertisement
Oxytocin may be Helpful in Treating Psychiatric Disorders
Oxytocin may be Helpful in Treating Psychiatric Disorders
The hormone oxytocin could be helpful in treating psychiatric disorders like autism and schizophrenia, a new study suggests

Mood Changes During Reproductive Transitions

During postpartum recovery and menopause, women often experience hormonal fluctuations alongside fragmented sleep. Traditionally, these disruptions are seen as routine inconveniences. However, the study underscores their significant impact on mental health, emphasizing the need to address sleep quality as an integral component of emotional well-being.


Happy Hormones
Happy Hormones
What are happy hormones? Happy hormones are chemical messengers present in the brain that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. A feeling of happiness and pleasure is promoted by a group of hormones including dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins.

Oxytocin as a Natural Mood Modulator

Researchers emphasize that treatments for mood symptoms during reproductive transitions often rely solely on antidepressants or hormone therapy. This study introduces oxytocin as a potential natural modulator of mood, offering new insight into holistic approaches for women’s mental health support.

These findings underscore the importance of understanding how sleep quality and hormonal shifts interact to affect mood. By uncovering oxytocin’s protective role, researchers are paving the way for more targeted, integrative, and compassionate approaches to care during life stages characterized by hormonal vulnerability.

When women rest well and feel emotionally supported, entire families and communities thrive. Let’s prioritize women’s sleep and mental health for a healthier future.

Reference:
  1. Oxytocin may reduce mood changes in women with disrupted sleep - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/endo-annual-meeting/endo-2025-press-releases/gonsalvez-press-release)


Source-Medindia
'Love Hormone' Oxytocin: A Powerful Weapon to Fight Obesity and Postnatal Depression
'Love Hormone' Oxytocin: A Powerful Weapon to Fight Obesity and Postnatal Depression
Missing the gene TRPC5 from oxytocin neurons can increase the risk of obesity and postpartum depression in mothers.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional