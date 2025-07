Oxytocin May Ease Mood Swings From Sleep Loss in Women

Oxytocin may protect women from mood swings caused by sleep disruption and hormonal shifts during postpartum and menopause, according to a study.

Highlights: Oxytocin levels rise in response to stress-related sleep loss in women

Higher oxytocin before disrupted sleep reduced next-day mood disturbances

Findings highlight a natural mood buffer during postpartum and menopause

Oxytocin and Sleep Disruption

Sleep interruptions significantly increased mood disturbances

Oxytocin levels rose in response to stress-related sleep disruption

Women with higher oxytocin levels before sleep loss experienced fewer mood issues the next day

Mood Changes During Reproductive Transitions

Oxytocin as a Natural Mood Modulator

According to a study being presented Saturday at, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco, California,, commonly known as the “love hormone,” may help protect women from mood disturbances caused byduring key life stages like postpartum and menopause ).In a controlled study of 38 healthy premenopausal women, researchers simulated fragmented sleep patterns similar to those seen duringand. They found:These results suggest that oxytocin acts as aagainst emotional challenges linked to hormonal changes and poor sleep.During postpartum recovery and menopause, women often experiencealongside fragmented sleep. Traditionally, these disruptions are seen as routine inconveniences., emphasizing the need to addressResearchers emphasize that treatments for mood symptoms during reproductive transitions often rely solely on antidepressants or hormone therapy. This study introduces oxytocin as a, offering new insight into holistic approaches forThese findings underscore the importance of understanding how. By uncovering oxytocin’s, researchers are paving the way forSource-Medindia