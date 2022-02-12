Overweight Women are at a Higher Risk of Developing Long-Standing Symptoms of COVID -19

Women who are overweight or obese are more likely to experience the long-standing symptoms of COVID-19, according to new research from the University of East Anglia.



The latest study demonstrates that having a higher BMI is associated with the illness and that women are more likely than men to have a lengthy COVID - 19. The study also discovered that people with long COVID-19 are much more likely than those who recover quickly to require additional, and often long-term, care.

‘Women who are overweight are at an even higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic because being overweight worsens the ailment and increases the probability of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection, as obesity is known to weaken the immune system.’

