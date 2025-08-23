Over Half of American Calories Come from Ultraprocessed Junk

Ultraprocessed foods remain a dominant source of calories in American diets, particularly among children, and are linked to a wide range of chronic health issues.
Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021-August 2023
Go to source). A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Thursday, shows that despite some progress in recent years, ultraprocessed foods still make up more than 50 percent of the calories consumed by both adults and children.
Between August 2021 and August 2023, adults in the United States consumed about 53 percent of their calories from ultraprocessed foods, while the number was even higher for children, who received around 62 percent of their calories from these sources. This marks a slight decline from 2017 to 2018 when these foods made up 56 percent of adult diets and nearly 66 percent of children’s diets.
More than 62 percent of calories in children’s diets and 53 percent in adult diets in the United States come from ultraprocessed foods like burgers, bakery products, and sugary drinks. #ultraprocessedfoods #publichealth #medindia’
Health Risks Linked to High ConsumptionUltraprocessed foods are often calorie-dense and rich in added sugars, sodium, and saturated fats while lacking fiber. These dietary patterns have been linked to weight gain, obesity, and the development of serious chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and depression. Consumption of such foods may even contribute to a shorter lifespan.
Dr. Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist with the health advocacy group Environmental Working Group, emphasized that there are no health benefits tied to ultraprocessed food consumption. While she did not review the CDC’s new report, Stoiber noted that these foods are usually extremely palatable and dense, leading people to consume more calories in smaller portions.
Shifting Toward Whole Foods is Ideal“It’s unrealistic to completely avoid ultraprocessed foods,” Stoiber explained, acknowledging special occasions like birthdays and holidays. However, she advised that shifting diets toward whole foods wherever possible would be significantly better for overall health.
Experts also note that dietary choices are strongly shaped by availability and affordability. About 70 percent of the U.S. food supply consists of ultraprocessed items, which are generally cheaper than preparing meals from scratch.
Income Levels Impact Food ChoicesAccording to the new CDC findings, adults from higher-income households consume fewer calories from ultraprocessed foods compared to those with lower family incomes. However, when it comes to children, there was minimal variation in ultraprocessed food consumption across different income groups.
Dr. Jamie Chriqui, senior associate dean at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, noted that many assistance programs for lower-income families are focused on children, which could help explain the more uniform consumption levels among young people.
Policy Gaps in Food Assistance ProgramsChriqui pointed out that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known previously as food stamps, is one exception. It is designed to serve entire families and historically has had few limitations on what items beneficiaries can purchase. “If I’m a family using my SNAP dollar, I’m going to stretch it as far as possible,” she said. In areas where healthy foods are more expensive, families are likely to opt for cheaper ultraprocessed options.
Kennedy has urged states to apply for waivers that would limit the purchase of certain foods using SNAP benefits. At least twelve states have already filed such requests this year.
Children’s Diets Remain a ConcernDespite these policy efforts, children in the United States have consistently consumed a higher proportion of ultraprocessed foods than adults for more than a decade, according to the latest CDC data.
A May report from the Make America Healthy Again campaign identified ultraprocessed foods as a major contributor to the rising epidemic of chronic illness among children. Although the report contained several errors, including references to non-existent studies, experts agree that children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of these foods.
Habits Formed in Childhood Have Lifelong ImpactStoiber explained that early childhood is a critical stage for developing lifelong dietary habits. Exposure to ultraprocessed foods during this formative period may lead to continued consumption into adulthood, increasing the risk of long-term health issues. She also pointed out that children are frequently targeted by marketing campaigns promoting these foods.
According to the CDC report, burgers and sandwiches are the top sources of calories from ultraprocessed foods for both adults and children, followed closely by sweet bakery goods. Together, these two categories make up nearly one-seventh of the total caloric intake in the average American diet.
Top Contributors to Calorie IntakeOther significant contributors to calorie intake from ultraprocessed foods include savory snacks and sugar-sweetened beverages, with pizza being a notable addition for children.
The CDC’s report is based on data collected through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The classification of ultraprocessed foods followed the NOVA system, which categorizes foods by the extent of processing involved.
New Efforts Toward Clearer DefinitionsIn July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to gather more data on ultraprocessed foods to help create a standardized definition.
Kennedy stated that ultraprocessed foods are a major contributor to the chronic disease crisis in the country. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply,” he said. “Defining ultraprocessed foods with a clear, uniform standard will empower us even more to Make America Healthy Again.”
In summary, although there has been modest improvement, ultraprocessed foods still comprise the majority of calories in the American diet, particularly among children. Given their strong associations with chronic disease and other long-term health risks, efforts now focus on establishing clearer definitions, implementing policy reforms, and expanding access to healthier, whole-food alternatives across all socioeconomic groups.
Reference:
- Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021-August 2023 - (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db536.htm)