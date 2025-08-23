Over Half of American Calories Come from Ultraprocessed Junk

Ultraprocessed foods remain a dominant source of calories in American diets, particularly among children, and are linked to a wide range of chronic health issues.

Highlights: Ultraprocessed foods make up over half of calorie intake for both children and adults in the United States Children’s diets are more heavily dominated by ultraprocessed foods compared to adults Lower-income families rely more on ultraprocessed foods due to affordability and accessibility

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021-August 2023



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

More than 62 percent of calories in children’s diets and 53 percent in adult diets in the United States come from ultraprocessed foods like burgers, bakery products, and sugary drinks. #ultraprocessedfoods #publichealth #medindia’

More than 62 percent of calories in children’s diets and 53 percent in adult diets in the United States come from ultraprocessed foods like burgers, bakery products, and sugary drinks. #ultraprocessedfoods #publichealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Health Risks Linked to High Consumption

Advertisement

Shifting Toward Whole Foods is Ideal

Income Levels Impact Food Choices

Policy Gaps in Food Assistance Programs

Children’s Diets Remain a Concern

Habits Formed in Childhood Have Lifelong Impact

Top Contributors to Calorie Intake

New Efforts Toward Clearer Definitions

Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021-August 2023 - (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db536.htm)

More than half of the calories consumed by Americans come from ultraprocessed foods, which are strongly linked to various negative health effects. These foods are a central focus of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again initiative ().A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Thursday, shows that despite some progress in recent years, ultraprocessed foods still make up more than 50 percent of the calories consumed by both adults and children.Between August 2021 and August 2023, adults in the United States consumed about 53 percent of their calories from ultraprocessed foods, while the. This marks a slight decline from 2017 to 2018 when these foods made up 56 percent of adult diets and nearly 66 percent of children’s diets.Ultraprocessed foods are often. These dietary patterns have been linked to weight gain, obesity, and the development of serious chronic conditions like. Consumption of such foods may even contribute to a shorter lifespan.Dr. Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist with the health advocacy group Environmental Working Group, emphasized that there are no health benefits tied to ultraprocessed food consumption. While she did not review the CDC’s new report, Stoiber noted that these foods are usually extremely palatable and dense, leading people to consume more calories in smaller portions.“It’s unrealistic to completely avoid ultraprocessed foods,” Stoiber explained, acknowledging special occasions like birthdays and holidays. However, she advised thatExperts also note that dietary choices are strongly shaped by availability and affordability. About 70 percent of the U.S. food supply consists of ultraprocessed items, which are generally cheaper than preparing meals from scratch.According to the new CDC findings, adults from. However, when it comes to children, there was minimal variation in ultraprocessed food consumption across different income groups.Dr. Jamie Chriqui, senior associate dean at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, noted that many, which could help explain the more uniform consumption levels among young people.Chriqui pointed out that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known previously as food stamps, is one exception. It is designed to serve entire families and historically has had few limitations on what items beneficiaries can purchase. “If I’m a family using my SNAP dollar, I’m going to stretch it as far as possible,” she said.Kennedy has urged states to apply for waivers that would limit the purchase of certain foods using SNAP benefits. At least twelve states have already filed such requests this year.Despite these policy efforts, children in the United States have consistently consumed a higher proportion of ultraprocessed foods than adults for more than a decade, according to the latest CDC data.A May report from the Make America Healthy Again campaign identified ultraprocessed foods as a major contributor to the rising epidemic of chronic illness among children. Although the report contained several errors, including references to non-existent studies, experts agree that children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of these foods.Stoiber explained that early childhood is a critical stage for developing lifelong dietary habits. Exposure to ultraprocessed foods during this formative period may lead to continued consumption into adulthood, increasing the risk of long-term health issues. She also pointed out thatAccording to the CDC report,, followed closely by sweet bakery goods. Together, these two categories make up nearly one-seventh of the total caloric intake in the average American diet.Other significant contributors to calorie intake from ultraprocessed foods includeThe CDC’s report is based on data collected through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The classification of ultraprocessed foods followed the NOVA system, which categorizes foods by the extent of processing involved.In July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to gather more data on ultraprocessed foods to help create a standardized definition.Kennedy stated that ultraprocessed foods are a major contributor to the chronic disease crisis in the country. “We must act boldly to eliminate the root causes of chronic illness and improve the health of our food supply,” he said. “will empower us even more to.”In summary, although there has been modest improvement, ultraprocessed foods still comprise the majority of calories in the American diet, particularly among children. Given their strong associations with chronic disease and other long-term health risks, efforts now focus on establishing clearer definitions, implementing policy reforms, and expanding access to healthier, whole-food alternatives across all socioeconomic groups.Source-Medindia