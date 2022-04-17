Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — ‘Early Screening Is Vital’

- Oral cancer is one of the most common cancers, yet it can be prevented through screening
- April month is observed as the Oral Cancer Awareness Month
- Participating in oral cancer awareness month offers the habit of regular dental check-ups
The month of April is observed as Oral Cancer Awareness Month every year to highlight the dangers oral cancer brings and to call attention to the importance of screening the entire mouth in fighting this disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
April Is Oral Cancer Awareness Month â€" 2022
Go to source).
What is Oral Cancer?Oral cancer refers to cancer that develops in the mouth, including the lips, gum, tongue, and the inner lining of the cheeks. It is the most common form of head and neck cancer that typically affects people aged 60 years and above.
The death rate associated with oral cancer is high because it is being discovered at a late stage. Don't worry, oral cancer doesn't come to develop suddenly. There are warning signs and possible causes that increase the likelihood of developing oral cancer(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Raise Oral Cancer Awareness
Go to source).
Get the Oral Cancer Facts
- 1 in 4 of those diagnosed with oral cancer did not have any risk factors. According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, more than 43,000 Americans will be diagnosed with oral cancer this year.
-
Oral cancer will cause over 9,750 deaths, killing roughly 1 person per hour in a day.
Overall, the lifetime risk of developing oral cavity and oropharyngeal canceris about 1 in 60 (1.7%) for men and 1 in 140 (0.71%) for women (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oral Cancer Facts
Go to source).
-
Early diagnosis will double the survival rate of oral cancer (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Key Statistics for Oral Cavity and Oropharyngeal Cancers
Go to source).
Oral Cancer Warning SignsIf you see any of these signs or symptoms, schedule an appointment with your dentist (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Key Statistics for Oral Cavity and Oropharyngeal Cancers
Go to source).
- Mouth sores that do not heal.
- Masses in the mouth.
- Swollen lymph nodes in the neck.
- Mouth pain and difficulty
- Chronic sore throat or change in voice.
- Dramatic weight loss.
- Unexplained numbness in any area of the face, mouth, or neck.
- Unexplained bleeding in the mouth.
Oral Cancer Risk FactorsIf you want to protect yourself from oral cancer, here are a few risk factors to know about: Regular Tobacco Use— Tobacco contains dangerous, carcinogenic chemicals that increase the risk of oral cancer. Even if you've been using tobacco for years, quit right now to have a positive impact on your oral health.
Presence of Human Papillomavirus— Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a sexually transmitted infection that increases the risk of developing certain cancers. One among them is oral cancer. This happens for both men and women(5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oral Cancer
Go to source).
Don't wait any longer. In the spirit of oral cancer awareness month, be proactive about your oral health, and get checked today.
Screening for oral cancer takes less than 10 minutes. Invest your time wisely this April with your dentist. Always prevention is better than cure.
Source: Medindia