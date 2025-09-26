Oral Bacteria May Be the Hidden Trigger Behind Heart Attacks

Dormant biofilms of oral viridans streptococci within arterial plaques may drive inflammation and rupture, linking poor oral health to fatal cardiovascular events.

Viridans Streptococcal Biofilm Evades Immune Detection and Contributes to Inflammation and Rupture of Atherosclerotic Plaques

