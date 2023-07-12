About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Optimizing Cognitive Health: How Sleep Patterns Impact Aging Minds

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM
Highlights:
  • This study uncovers the pivotal connection between sleep patterns and cognitive health in aging individuals
  • Short sleep duration and increased sleep variability are significant factors contributing to age-associated cognitive decline
  • Educational attainment and APOE*E4 carrier status play crucial roles in determining cognitive impairment risk

Optimizing Cognitive Health: How Sleep Patterns Impact Aging Minds

In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers delved into the intricate connection between sleep patterns and age-associated cognitive changes among older adults (1). This investigation not only sheds light on the critical factors that precede cognitive decline but also emphasizes the potential for therapeutic interventions and preventive measures long before the onset of dementia.

Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences
Good Sleep Patterns Reduce Heart Disease Risk Despite Genetic Influences
Healthy sleep patterns can offset genetic susceptibility to heart disease and stroke. Despite genetic influences, the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) can be reduced in people who sleep well at night.
Advertisement


Early Interventions Before the Onset of Dementia

Amyloid deposition, a precursor to cognitive impairment, can manifest up to 15 years before noticeable cognitive decline. This study aims to identify early factors that precede cognitive and functional deterioration, allowing for interventions and prevention long before dementia develops.

Examining the Link Between Cognitive Function and Sleep Duration

Researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of data from the Seattle Longitudinal Study (SLS), examining cognitive function and self-reported sleep durations among older adults from 1997 to 2020. By enrolling participants from the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) of Washington and the Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of Puget Sound, the team gathered demographic data, administered neuropsychological assessments, and evaluated sleep patterns longitudinally.

Link Between Sleep Patterns, Age, and Cognitive Impairment Risk

Out of 1,104 initially enrolled SLS participants, 826 individuals (mean age 76 years, 57% women, 26% APOE*E4 carriers) with complete data were included in the study. The results, determined through Cox proportional regression modeling, revealed significant associations between higher sleep variability, short sleep duration, and cognitive impairment. As age increased, cognitive decline became more pronounced.

Educational attainment and APOE*E4 carrier status were also linked to cognitive impairment. Incorporating sleep assessment parameters into the models highlighted the significance of short sleep durations and increased sleep variability in age-associated cognitive decay.

Impact of Sleep on Cognitive Health

Understanding the implications of sleep patterns on cognitive health is crucial for proactive well-being. The study findings underscore the need for prioritizing sleep quality and duration to support cognitive function as individuals age. Poor sleep patterns, characterized by short durations and increased variability, emerge as potential risk factors for cognitive decline.
Alternating Sleep Patterns Affect Attention, Creativity
Alternating Sleep Patterns Affect Attention, Creativity
Alternating skimpy sleep with longer sleep hours affects attention, creativity in young adults
Advertisement

References:
  1. Longitudinal Sleep Patterns and Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults
    Keil SA, Schindler AG, Wang MX, et al. Longitudinal Sleep Patterns and Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults. JAMA Netw Open. 2023;6(12):e2346006, DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.46006, https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2812521
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Smartphones and Tablets the Main Reason Behind Irregular Sleep Patterns
Smartphones and Tablets the Main Reason Behind Irregular Sleep Patterns
A new study suggests that smartphones and tablets may be the reason behind irregular sleep patterns.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Sleep Patterns - Problems, Prevalence and Persistence in First Three Years of Life
Sleep Patterns - Problems, Prevalence and Persistence in First Three Years of Life
Sleep problems during childhood are common; patterns of sleep problems vary across early development. Screening for sleep problems in the clinic setting is often cursory.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Hypersomnia

Hypersomnia

Hyper means “excessive” and somnia refers to “sleep”, so hypersomnia is excessively long or deep sleep ...
Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other ...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the ...
REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams ...
Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological ...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur ...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive ...
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...

Latest Health Watch

Revolutionizing Type 1 Diabetes Management With Baricitinib Tablet

Revolutionizing Type 1 Diabetes Management With Baricitinib Tablet

Discover the revolutionary potential of baricitinib in managing type 1 diabetes. A game-changing tablet offering hope and transformation for diabetes warriors.
How BMI Influences Antibody Response to COVID-19

How BMI Influences Antibody Response to COVID-19

Body weight affects COVID-19 immunity. Discover insights on vaccination, infection response, and global health implications.
Master the Art of Flu Prevention During National Influenza Awareness Week

Master the Art of Flu Prevention During National Influenza Awareness Week

Arm yourself against the flu! Explore National Influenza Awareness Week, discover key facts, and embrace a comprehensive defense strategy.
Do Lazy People Have High IQ?

Do Lazy People Have High IQ?

According to a recent study, being lazy is not a symptom of being lost in thought, but rather a sign of high intelligence and cleverness.
Secrets of Edible Gum: A Culinary and Medicinal Odyssey in India

Secrets of Edible Gum: A Culinary and Medicinal Odyssey in India

Edible gum (goondh) has culinary and health applications in traditional Indian cuisine and Ayurveda.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Optimizing Cognitive Health: How Sleep Patterns Impact Aging Minds Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests