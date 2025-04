One-Time Gene Editing Therapy Shows Big Promise for Cholesterol

A single-dose CRISPR therapy may revolutionize cholesterol management and heart disease prevention.

Highlights: VERVE-102 achieved up to 69% LDL-C reduction after a single infusion

achieved up to after a No serious side effects reported across 14 participants in early trial

reported across in early trial Base editing technology offers a potential one-time solution for heart disease risk

Verve Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from the Heart-2 Phase 1b Clinical Trial of VERVE-102, an In Vivo Base Editing Medicine Targeting PCSK9



What Is VERVE-102 and How Does It Work?

Targeting the Root Cause

Heart-2 Trial Results: Safety First, But Big Promise Seen

No treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs)

No cardiovascular events observed

No dose-limiting toxicities

Only one mild, transient infusion-related reaction, resolved with simple medication

Dose-Dependent LDL-C Reductions

0.3 mg/kg group (n=4): 21% average LDL-C reduction

(n=4): 21% average LDL-C reduction 0.45 mg/kg group (n=6): 41% average LDL-C reduction

(n=6): 41% average LDL-C reduction 0.6 mg/kg group (n=4): 53% average LDL-C reduction

Why This Could Transform Heart Disease Treatment

What’s Next for VERVE-102?

High cholesterol has long been a silent threat, quietly damaging arteries and leading to life-altering heart events. But what if a single dose of a new genetic therapy could dramatically cut bad cholesterol levels — and keep them low for life? Exciting new trial results suggest that this may soon become reality ().VERVE-102, developed by Verve Therapeutics, is a cutting-edge CRISPR base editing therapy. Unlike traditional gene editing that cuts DNA, base editing makes a tiny, precise change: it switches off the PCSK9 gene in liver cells, a key player responsible for raising low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).Delivered as a single intravenous infusion, VERVE-102 uses a GalNAc-LNP delivery system to target liver cells precisely. The entire infusion process takes just two to four hours, potentially offering patients lifelong cholesterol control from a single visit.The goal of VERVE-102 is simple but revolutionary: permanently lower LDL-C by disabling the PCSK9 protein at its genetic source, preventing the liver from releasing too much bad cholesterol into the bloodstream.The Heart-2 trial enrolled 14 participants with either heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or premature coronary artery disease (CAD). These are patients at high risk who urgently need effective, lasting cholesterol control.One of the biggest concerns with any new therapy is safety. The results were very reassuring:Participants received one of three escalating doses:The most striking result? One participant receiving the highest dose experienced a 69% LDL-C reduction — a dramatic achievement.PCSK9 protein levels also dropped significantly across all dose groups, reinforcing the therapy's precision targeting.Today, millions rely on daily pills or regular injections to manage cholesterol. But adherence is a major problem — around 50% of patients stop taking their medications within a year. Poor adherence leads to uncontrolled cholesterol levels, putting patients at ongoing risk for heart attacks and strokes With VERVE-102, a single dose could eliminate the need for lifelong compliance, offering patients sustained cholesterol control without the daily burden.As Dr. Eugene Braunwald, Distinguished Hersey Professor at Harvard Medical School, remarked, “These initial Heart-2 data suggest the potential for a new era of cardiovascular disease treatment where a single dose might lead to lifelong control of LDL-C.”The Heart-2 trial is ongoing, and researchers plan to test even higher doses in a fourth cohort. If larger, longer-term trials continue to confirm these early results, VERVE-102 could become a game-changer — the first truly one-and-done therapy for reducing cardiovascular risk.Of course, more research is needed before widespread use. Regulators will want long-term safety and efficacy data. But the current signs are undeniably exciting.Source-Medindia