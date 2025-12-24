Did You Know? Detecting just one circulating tumor cell in blood can signal active #LungCancer, and infrared #spectroscopy can now spot it using a unique #CancerFingerprint #EarlyDetection #LiquidBiopsy #CancerResearch #Medindia

Fourier Transform Infrared Microspectroscopy as a Liquid Biopsy Tool to Detect Single Circulating Tumour Cells in the Blood of a Lung Cancer Patient

A novel infrared-based blood test can identify a single circulating lung cancer cell, offering a promising tool for early detection and real-time cancer monitoring.

One Cancer Cell in Blood? New Test Spots It Early

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a circulating tumor cell?

A: A circulating tumor cell is a cancer cell that has detached from a tumor and entered the bloodstream.

Q: How does infrared spectroscopy detect cancer cells?

A: It identifies cancer cells by analyzing their unique chemical fingerprint using infrared light absorption.

Q: Is infrared-based blood test useful for early lung cancer detection?

A: The study shows high sensitivity, but larger clinical trials are needed before routine use.

Q: How is infrared-based blood test different from existing liquid biopsy tests?

A: This method does not rely on surface markers that cancer cells often change, improving detection reliability.

Q: When could infrared-based blood test become available in hospitals?

A: Further validation and automation are required before clinical implementation.