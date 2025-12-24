REGISTER
One Cancer Cell in Blood? New Test Spots It Early

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 24 2025 2:19 PM

A novel infrared-based blood test can identify a single circulating lung cancer cell, offering a promising tool for early detection and real-time cancer monitoring.

One Cancer Cell in Blood? New Test Spots It Early
Highlights:
  • Infrared blood test identifies a single lung cancer cell
  • Chemical fingerprinting improves detection accuracy
  • Liquid biopsy may enable earlier diagnosis and monitoring
Early detection of lung cancer remains challenging because cancer cells circulating in the blood are extremely rare(1 Trusted Source
Fourier Transform Infrared Microspectroscopy as a Liquid Biopsy Tool to Detect Single Circulating Tumour Cells in the Blood of a Lung Cancer Patient

Go to source).
A new research study now shows that a single lung cancer cell can be detected in a blood sample using an advanced infrared-based technique, marking a major step forward in liquid biopsy technology.

The study evaluated Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) micro spectroscopy as a method to identify circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in blood. The findings demonstrate that cancer cells can be detected based on their chemical composition rather than physical appearance or surface markers.


What are Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are cancer cells that break away from a primary tumor and enter the bloodstream.) These cells are responsible for cancer spread and provide important information about disease progression and treatment response. However, CTCs may occur as rarely as one cell among billions of blood cells, making detection difficult with existing methods.


Infrared Spectroscopy for Lung Cancer Detection

In the study, blood samples were prepared on standard glass slides and analyzed using focused infrared light. Different cellular components absorb infrared light differently, creating a distinct absorption pattern. Cancer cells display a unique chemical fingerprint that distinguishes them from normal blood cells.

By combining infrared scanning with computer-based spectral analysis, researchers successfully identified a single lung cancer cell within a blood sample. Color-coded infrared maps clearly separated the cancer cells from surrounding healthy cells, confirming the sensitivity of the technique.


Study Findings and Diagnostic Significance

Unlike conventional detection techniques, FTIR micro spectroscopy does not depend on cancer-specific surface markers. This is important because circulating tumor cells often change their surface characteristics while circulating in the bloodstream, causing marker-based tests to miss them.

The study confirms that biochemical fingerprinting allows reliable detection even when only one cancer cell is present, highlighting its potential advantage over existing circulating tumor cell detection methods.


Benefits of Infrared Based Liquid Biopsy

Current circulating tumor cell detection methods are often complex, expensive, and time-consuming. In contrast, FTIR micro spectroscopy uses commonly available laboratory materials and requires minimal sample preparation.

The method is faster, more affordable, and suitable for repeated testing. This makes it useful for real-time monitoring of disease progression and treatment response without the need for repeated invasive tissue biopsies.

Future Applications in Cancer Care

Researchers plan to evaluate this technique in larger patient groups and develop automated systems for faster analysis. With further validation, infrared-based liquid biopsy could support earlier lung cancer diagnosis, reduce invasive procedures, and guide personalized treatment strategies.

This study provides strong evidence that infrared spectroscopy can detect lung cancer from a single circulating tumor cell. If validated in larger studies, this approach could transform early cancer detection and improve clinical monitoring through simple blood tests.

Reference:
  1. Fourier Transform Infrared Microspectroscopy as a Liquid Biopsy Tool to Detect Single Circulating Tumour Cells in the Blood of a Lung Cancer Patient - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00037028251390565)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a circulating tumor cell?

A: A circulating tumor cell is a cancer cell that has detached from a tumor and entered the bloodstream.

Q: How does infrared spectroscopy detect cancer cells?

A: It identifies cancer cells by analyzing their unique chemical fingerprint using infrared light absorption.

Q: Is infrared-based blood test useful for early lung cancer detection?

A: The study shows high sensitivity, but larger clinical trials are needed before routine use.

Q: How is infrared-based blood test different from existing liquid biopsy tests?

A: This method does not rely on surface markers that cancer cells often change, improving detection reliability.

Q: When could infrared-based blood test become available in hospitals?

A: Further validation and automation are required before clinical implementation.


