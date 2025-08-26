About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 26 2025 2:38 PM

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, may help prevent myopia by enhancing blood circulation in the eyes, according to genetic data.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence
Highlights:
  • Omega-3s linked to lower risk of myopia and healthier vision
  • May slow abnormal eyeball elongation and protect against myopia progression
  • Improve choroidal thickness and blood flow to nourish the retina
Does consuming more omega-3 fatty acids help protect against nearsightedness?
Since omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to improve blood circulation in the ocular choroid, a layer essential to vision, this link has long been suggested in animal research. However, no human evidence has been abundant and consistent so far!


Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.
The Myopic Study Insight

In a large study, researchers analyzed data from 351,091 individuals to examine whether fatty acid levels—especially omega-3s such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—influenced eye health. They considered three factors:
  1. The likelihood of being short-sighted (myopia),
  2. The length of the eyeball (longer eyes equate to worse myopia), and
  3. The choroid, a portion at the back of the eye, is thick, which helps to protect vision.
The researchers examined the data using a variety of rigorous procedures to make sure their conclusions were reliable.


Strengthening Vision from Within

Omega-3s: Sharper Vision, Stronger Eyes


There was a strong linear relationship between a more positive spherical equivalent refraction (SER) and greater quantities of omega-3 fatty acids, DHA, and PUFA ratios. In simpler terms, people with greater genetic levels of omega-3s and DHA were less likely to develop myopia.

Fighting Myopia from the Inside Out


The same tendencies were shown on the axial length, indicating that, though not significant, the omega-3s might also delay an abnormal eyeball elongation.

DHA and Omega-3s: Nature’s Eye Protectors


The levels of omega-3s, DHA, and PUFA-related traits were also associated with a thicker choroid; however, this might enhance the blood flow and immunity against the progression of myopia (1 Trusted Source
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids as a Protective Factor for Myopia

Go to source).


Omega-3 Rich Foods

1. Cold-Water Fatty Fish


These are high in long-chain omega-3s—specifically EPA and DHA:

2. Grass-Fed Animal Products


Grass-fed beef contains slightly more ALA (a plant-based omega-3) than grain-fed beef.

3. Fortified Foods


Certain manufactured foods are enhanced with omega-3s:
  • Eggs, yogurts, juices, milk, and soy drinks of selected brands
  • In the U.S., most infant formula also contains supplemented DHA and arachidonic acid (important long-chain PUFAs) (2 Trusted Source
    Omega-3 Fatty Acids

    Go to source    )
The results offer genetic evidence that omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, may be protective against nearsightedness. The most likely mechanism? enhanced choroidal blood circulation, which may help avoid excessive eye elongation and aid in retinal nourishment.

Even while genetics gives us a strong indication, clinical trials will be necessary to validate the effects of increasing omega-3 consumption and support the idea of lowering the worldwide myopic epidemic.

References:
  1. Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids as a Protective Factor for Myopia - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39244001/)
  2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids - (https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Omega3FattyAcids-HealthProfessional/)

Source-Medindia
