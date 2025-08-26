Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, August 26). Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 26, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/omega-3-fatty-acids-may-protect-against-myopia-new-genetic-evidence-220859-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence". Medindia. Aug 26, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/omega-3-fatty-acids-may-protect-against-myopia-new-genetic-evidence-220859-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/omega-3-fatty-acids-may-protect-against-myopia-new-genetic-evidence-220859-1.htm. (accessed Aug 26, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence. Medindia, viewed Aug 26, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/omega-3-fatty-acids-may-protect-against-myopia-new-genetic-evidence-220859-1.htm.