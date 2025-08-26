Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Protect Against Myopia: New Genetic Evidence

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, may help prevent myopia by enhancing blood circulation in the eyes, according to genetic data.
- Omega-3s linked to lower risk of myopia and healthier vision
- May slow abnormal eyeball elongation and protect against myopia progression
- Improve choroidal thickness and blood flow to nourish the retina
The Myopic Study InsightIn a large study, researchers analyzed data from 351,091 individuals to examine whether fatty acid levels—especially omega-3s such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—influenced eye health. They considered three factors:
- The likelihood of being short-sighted (myopia),
- The length of the eyeball (longer eyes equate to worse myopia), and
- The choroid, a portion at the back of the eye, is thick, which helps to protect vision.
There was a strong linear relationship between a more positive spherical equivalent refraction (SER) and greater quantities of omega-3 fatty acids, DHA, and PUFA ratios. In simpler terms, people with greater genetic levels of omega-3s and DHA were less likely to develop myopia.
The same tendencies were shown on the axial length, indicating that, though not significant, the omega-3s might also delay an abnormal eyeball elongation.
The levels of omega-3s, DHA, and PUFA-related traits were also associated with a thicker choroid; however, this might enhance the blood flow and immunity against the progression of myopia (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids as a Protective Factor for Myopia
Go to source).
Omega-3 Rich Foods
1. Cold-Water Fatty Fish
These are high in long-chain omega-3s—specifically EPA and DHA:
2. Grass-Fed Animal Products
Grass-fed beef contains slightly more ALA (a plant-based omega-3) than grain-fed beef.
3. Fortified Foods
Certain manufactured foods are enhanced with omega-3s:
- Eggs, yogurts, juices, milk, and soy drinks of selected brands
- In the U.S., most infant formula also contains supplemented DHA and arachidonic acid (important long-chain PUFAs) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Go to source)
Even while genetics gives us a strong indication, clinical trials will be necessary to validate the effects of increasing omega-3 consumption and support the idea of lowering the worldwide myopic epidemic.
Medindia