About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Is Getting Worse as the Planet Heats Up

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 30 2025 2:55 PM

Obstructive sleep apnea is becoming more severe and widespread as global temperatures continue to rise, with major health and economic consequences worldwide.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Is Getting Worse as the Planet Heats Up
Highlights:
  • Rising temperatures increase the chance of experiencing obstructive sleep apnea by 45%
  • Global warming is expected to double the health burden of obstructive sleep apnea by the year 2100
  • High number of undiagnosed cases worsens the impact of environmental changes on sleep health
Higher nighttime temperatures increase the likelihood and severity of obstructive sleep apnea, a sleep-related breathing disorder that already affects millions globally. According to a large-scale study published at the ATS 2025 International Conference, warmer climates could double the burden of this condition within the next 75 years if climate trends continue as predicted (1 Trusted Source
Climate Change Increases Severity of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Go to source).
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common disorder where the airway repeatedly becomes blocked during sleep, causing breathing pauses. This leads to poor sleep quality, daytime fatigue, and increased risk of cardiovascular problems.

Data from over 116,000 individuals using under-mattress sensors indicated that on warmer nights, there was a 45 percent greater chance of experiencing obstructive sleep apnea. This effect was not evenly distributed worldwide—Europe saw a sharper rise in risk compared to Australia and the United States.


Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz. ...
Advertisements

Regional Sensitivity and Climatic Impact

Researchers analyzed approximately 500 repeated measurements per user, comparing sleep apnea severity with 24-hour ambient temperatures derived from climate models. These models revealed regional variability, with people in Europe being more affected by rising heat in terms of apnea severity than those in other parts of the world.

What makes these findings particularly significant is that this study goes beyond simply identifying a general association—it explains how and to what extent rising temperatures correlate with increased severity of the condition. Earlier studies had hinted at this connection, but none offered the same level of detail or insight.


Advertisements
Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Overview
Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Overview
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Economic Consequences and Long-Term Projections

The researchers modeled how climate-driven increases in sleep apnea prevalence would affect global wellbeing and economies. Using indicators like disability-adjusted life years and productivity metrics, they projected that a global temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius or more would increase the burden of sleep apnea by 1.5 to 3 times by the end of the century.

Since the year 2000, the societal impact of sleep apnea, likely aggravated by climate change, has already surged by 50 to 100 percent. This means that warming trends are not a future problem—they are actively worsening public health today.


Advertisements
Drugs for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Drugs for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
View list of generic and brand names of drugs used for treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea . Find more information including dose, side effects of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea medicine.

Diagnosis Gaps and Health System Challenges

A major concern raised by the study is the high number of undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea cases, which magnify the effects of climate change on public health and productivity. With a significant portion of individuals unaware of their condition, the compounding impact of rising temperatures could be even more severe than projected.

To counter this growing challenge, the research emphasizes the urgent need for widespread screening, early diagnosis, and affordable treatment options. Improving access to care can help reduce the adverse effects of environmental factors on sleep health.

Self-Care Tips for Better Sleep with Obstructive Sleep Apnea
  • Avoid sleeping on your back to prevent airway blockage; use pillows or a tennis ball trick to stay off your back.
  • Use saline sprays for congestion and consult your doctor before using decongestants or antihistamines.
  • Weight loss can reduce airway constriction and improve sleep quality.
  • Aim for about 150 minutes of aerobic and strength training exercises weekly.
  • Alcohol, some anti-anxiety drugs, and sleeping pills can worsen symptoms.
Building on these findings, the research team plans to explore intervention methods to buffer the impact of heat on sleep apnea. Additionally, further studies are being designed to better understand the biological mechanisms linking ambient temperature to respiratory disruptions during sleep.

As global temperatures rise, the impact of obstructive sleep apnea is set to grow in both severity and societal cost. With regions like Europe facing heightened risks and many individuals still undiagnosed, the need for timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and climate action has never been more urgent.

Reference:
  1. Climate Change Increases Severity of Obstructive Sleep Apnea - (https://site.thoracic.org/press-releases/climate-change-increases-severity-of-obstructive-sleep-apnea)

Source-Medindia
Possible Mechanism of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Tetraplegia Identified
Possible Mechanism of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Tetraplegia Identified
Mechanism of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in tetraplegic patients identified with potential applications in development of targeted therapies, as well as future research.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional