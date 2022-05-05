About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Obesity can increase the risk of fatal prostate cancer
  • Every 10cm increase on the waist may up the risk of death by 7 percent
  • Every five-point increase in BMI can increase the risk of death by 10 percent

Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer

Obesity or body fat (adiposity) has been linked with risk of fatal prostate cancer, reveals a new study presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and published simultaneously in BMC Medicine.

It found that every 10cm (3.9 inches) on a man's waist increased his odds of dying from prostate cancer by 7 percent. The association didn't just apply to belly fat, however, with the rise in risk similar for overall body fatness.

Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize – Interview With Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize – Interview With Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
 An interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan who has won the Sjöberg Prize for his work with "Fusion genes" as the cause of prostate cancer.
Advertisement


Risk Factors of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with around 52,000 cases a year. It is also the second most common cause of cancer death in males in the UK, with almost 12,000 deaths annually.

"Knowing more about factors that increase the risk of prostate cancer is key to preventing it," says Dr Aurora Perez-Cornago, of the Cancer Epidemiology Unit, Oxford Population Health, University of Oxford, UK, who led the research.
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
 Dairy products when consumed in large amounts could double the risk of prostate cancer.
Advertisement

"Age, family history and black ethnicity are known risk factors but they are not modifiable, and so it is important to discover risk factors that it is possible to change."

In addition, although

many prostate cancers are slow-growing and may not cause a man harm during his lifetime,

others are lethal and these may have different risk factors.

Link between Obesity and Prostate Cancer

Some previous studies have suggested that higher adiposity (amount of body fat) is a risk factor for lethal prostate cancer, with central adiposity (fat around the belly and waist) being particularly important. However, the small number of prostate cancer deaths included in individual studies have made it hard to draw firm conclusions.

To find out more, Dr Perez-Cornago and colleagues put data from multiple published studies together in a meta-analysis. Funded by Cancer Research UK, it was the biggest meta-analysis of its kind. It included data on 2.5 million men from 19 studies on the PubMed, Embase and Web of Science databases, as well as data from a new analysis of data from more than 200,000 men in the UK Biobank study.

All of the studies included in the meta-analysis were prospective, meaning men who were free of prostate cancer at the start of the study were followed for many years and the number of deaths from prostate cancer during that time logged.

Adiposity was measured at the start of each study, with up to four different measures used: body mass index (BMI, a measure of body fat based on weight and height, available for 19,633 men who subsequently died from prostate cancer), waist circumference (3,181 deaths), waist to hip ratio (1,639 deaths) and body fat percentage (670 deaths).

Higher amounts of body fat (adiposity) were linked to higher likelihood of fatal prostate cancer.



Every five-point increase in BMI was found to increase the risk of dying from prostate cancer by 10 percent, while a 5 percent increase in total body fat percentage raised the risk by 3 percent.

The risk was similarly increased for central adiposity. Each 0.05 increase in waist to hip ratio increased the risk of fatal prostate cancer by 6 percent. And every 10 cm (3.9 inch) increase in waist circumference increased the odds by 7 percent.

The researchers also calculated that there would be around 1,300 fewer prostate cancer deaths a year in the UK if the average BMI in men was five points lower.

The study's authors conclude: "We found that men with higher total and central adiposity have a higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than men with a healthy weight."

It isn't clear what is behind the link, says Dr Perez-Cornago. Several biological mechanisms have been proposed. It is likely, however, that differences in detection also play a role. The disease may be harder to detect in men with obesity, leading to it being diagnosed later when it is harder to treat.

Dr Perez-Cornago adds: "More research is needed to determine if the association is biologically driven or due to delays in detection in men with higher adiposity. In either case, our latest results provide another reason for men to try to maintain a healthy weight."

Karis Betts, Senior Health Information Manager at Cancer Research UK, said: "This research looks at the likelihood of dying from prostate cancer for people who are overweight or obese, but further studies to investigate whether obesity increases the risk of developing prostate cancer in the first place are needed. While the jury is out on the relationship between prostate cancer and obesity, it's still important to

keep a healthy weight as obesity causes 13 other types of cancer.



"However, by building on these useful findings in future, scientists can start to unpick what the mechanism of prostate cancer and obesity could be, helping them to better understand who is at an increased risk of getting and dying from the disease."



Source: Eurekalert
Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
 Watch Out: Obese and overweight people are at a higher risk of developing advanced prostate cancer, reveals a new study.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, May 05). Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer . Medindia. Retrieved on May 05, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/obesity-associated-with-a-higher-risk-of-fatal-prostate-cancer-206931-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer ". Medindia. May 05, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/obesity-associated-with-a-higher-risk-of-fatal-prostate-cancer-206931-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/obesity-associated-with-a-higher-risk-of-fatal-prostate-cancer-206931-1.htm. (accessed May 05, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer . Medindia, viewed May 05, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/obesity-associated-with-a-higher-risk-of-fatal-prostate-cancer-206931-1.htm.

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
 Smart artificial intelligence analysis method and a new electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive biosensor diagnose prostate cancer from the urine within minutes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
Battle of the BulgeBattle of the Bulge
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Bulimia NervosaBulimia Nervosa
LiposuctionLiposuction
ObesityObesity
Prostate CancerProstate Cancer
Prostate Cancer: Treatment OptionsProstate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Prostate Cancer Bulimia Nervosa Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Body Mass Index Liposuction Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Battle of the Bulge 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Sanatogen Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close