About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Obesity and Hypertension During Pregnancy Raise Blood Pressure in Children

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 17 2025 2:50 PM

Children born to mothers with obesity, gestational diabetes, or hypertension face higher and faster-rising blood pressure levels from early childhood.

Obesity and Hypertension During Pregnancy Raise Blood Pressure in Children
Highlights:
  • Multiple pregnancy health issues lead to high blood pressure in children
  • Blood pressure in girls and Black children was more strongly affected by maternal health
  • Systolic and diastolic pressure rose faster from ages 2 to 18 in children exposed to maternal health risks
Children born to mothers who had obesity, gestational diabetes mellitus, or hypertensive disorders during pregnancy show higher systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels than those whose mothers had none of these conditions. Additionally, these children experience a more rapid rise in blood pressure between the ages of 2 and 18 (1 Trusted Source
Maternal Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in Pregnancy and Offspring Blood Pressure at Age 2 to 18 Years

Go to source).
The findings, which suggest that blood pressure interventions could start as early as pregnancy, were published in JAMA Network Open.

As rates of hypertension increase and appear earlier across the population, mounting evidence points to the prenatal period as a critical time in determining cardiovascular health. Until now, most evaluations of maternal influence on child heart health have examined these conditions separately rather than looking at their collective impact.


Pediatric Hypertension | High Blood Pressure in Children - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention
Pediatric Hypertension | High Blood Pressure in Children - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention
Pediatric hypertension or high blood pressure in children is usually caused by secondary reasons which need to be investigated and treated.
Advertisements

Combined Impact of Maternal Health on Blood Pressure Trajectory

New insights come from an analysis conducted by the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, drawing on nearly 30 years of data involving 12,480 mother-child pairs from various regions across the United States. This comprehensive evaluation focused on how a mother's overall cardiometabolic health during pregnancy affects her child’s blood pressure development through adolescence.

Shohreh Farzan, a professor of population and public health sciences and senior author of the analysis, emphasized that addressing maternal and early childhood factors may be crucial in preventing cardiovascular disease in later life. These insights highlight the importance of implementing preventive measures during pregnancy to shift health outcomes across generations.


Advertisements
Hypertension - A Threat to our Children
Hypertension - A Threat to our Children
If high blood pressure is not treated among children and adolescents, it can be a ticking time bomb, placing your child at risk of various systemic diseases

Patterns in Maternal Health Risks and Blood Pressure Outcomes

Backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health, the findings show that children of mothers with at least one cardiometabolic condition had systolic blood pressure levels averaging 4.88 percentile points higher, while diastolic blood pressure levels were 1.90 percentile points higher compared to children of mothers without any such risks. These increases were consistent with more rapid blood pressure changes over time.

Among the maternal health issues, obesity was most prevalent, affecting 24.6 percent of mothers, followed by hypertensive conditions including gestational hypertension and preeclampsia (13.6 percent), and gestational diabetes mellitus (6.5 percent). These conditions were associated not only to elevated blood pressure at the first check but also to a faster rate of increase throughout childhood and adolescence.


Advertisements
High Uric Acid Levels in Early Childhood Leads to Higher Blood Pressure in Later Years
High Uric Acid Levels in Early Childhood Leads to Higher Blood Pressure in Later Years
High levels of serum uric acid during early childhood influences the risk of blood pressure during later years.

Impact Based on Sex and Ethnicity

Children whose mothers had two or more health conditions were found to have even greater increases in blood pressure. For example, those born to mothers with obesity and a hypertensive disorder had systolic blood pressure 7.31 percentile points higher and diastolic blood pressure 4.04 points higher than those whose mothers had no such conditions.

The increase in blood pressure was more significant in girls than boys and was also more pronounced among Black children compared to other racial or ethnic groups, underscoring disparities that could benefit from targeted intervention strategies.


High Blood Pressure in Children May Continue Till Adulthood
High Blood Pressure in Children May Continue Till Adulthood
Hypertensive children are highly likely to become hypertensive adults and to have measurable target organ injury, particularly blood vessels, and valves in the heart.

Long-Term Changes in Blood Pressure Growth Rate

Of the children tracked, 6,015 had multiple blood pressure measurements taken over time. This allowed researchers to measure how quickly blood pressure rose. The analysis showed that for children born to mothers with at least one cardiometabolic risk factor, systolic pressure rose 0.5 percentile points per year and diastolic pressure rose 0.7 percentile points per year from ages 2 to 18.

These patterns emphasize the importance of early monitoring and possible intervention for children identified as being at higher risk based on their mother's health during pregnancy.

Early Screening and Maternal Lifestyle Changes

Better cardiovascular health in women of reproductive age not only benefits the women themselves but also contributes to better outcomes for their children, said Zhongzheng Niu, first author and assistant professor at the University at Buffalo. National health guidelines increasingly stress the value of heart health in young adults and advocate preventive care strategies, including addressing social factors and avoiding harmful behaviors.

Currently, standard medical guidelines do not recommend regular blood pressure screening for children who appear healthy. However, these new insights suggest that early detection could help catch problems before they worsen, especially for children born to mothers with cardiometabolic conditions.

This comprehensive evaluation reveals a clear link between maternal cardiometabolic conditions during pregnancy and elevated blood pressure trajectories in children. Intervening early—both through maternal lifestyle improvements before and during pregnancy and through monitoring children identified as high-risk—could help reverse growing trends in hypertension and improve heart health across generations.

Reference:
  1. Maternal Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in Pregnancy and Offspring Blood Pressure at Age 2 to 18 Years - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2833715)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional