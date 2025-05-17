Obesity and Hypertension During Pregnancy Raise Blood Pressure in Children

Children born to mothers with obesity, gestational diabetes, or hypertension face higher and faster-rising blood pressure levels from early childhood.

Maternal Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in Pregnancy and Offspring Blood Pressure at Age 2 to 18 Years

Children exposed to both obesity and high blood pressure in the womb tend to have elevated blood pressure starting at age 2, which continues to rise through their teen years. #hypertension #medindia #maternalhealth #bloodpressure #hypertensionday’