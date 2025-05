Obesity and Hypertension During Pregnancy Raise Blood Pressure in Children

Children born to mothers with obesity, gestational diabetes, or hypertension face higher and faster-rising blood pressure levels from early childhood.

Combined Impact of Maternal Health on Blood Pressure Trajectory

Patterns in Maternal Health Risks and Blood Pressure Outcomes

Impact Based on Sex and Ethnicity

Long-Term Changes in Blood Pressure Growth Rate

Early Screening and Maternal Lifestyle Changes

Children born to mothers who had, orduringshow higher systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels than those whose mothers had none of these conditions. Additionally, these children experience a more rapid rise in blood pressure between the ages of 2 and 18 ().The findings, which suggest that blood pressure interventions could start as early as pregnancy, were published inAs rates of hypertension increase and appear earlier across the population, mounting evidence points to thein determining cardiovascular health. Until now, most evaluations of maternal influence on child heart health have examined these conditions separately rather than looking at their collective impact.New insights come from an analysis conducted by the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, drawing on nearlyinvolvingfrom various regions across the United States. This comprehensive evaluation focused on how a mother's overall cardiometabolic health during pregnancy affects her child’s blood pressure development through adolescence.Shohreh Farzan, a professor of population and public health sciences and senior author of the analysis, emphasized that addressing maternal and early childhood factors may be crucial in preventing cardiovascular disease in later life. These insights highlight the importance of implementing preventive measures during pregnancy to shift health outcomes across generations.Backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health, the findings show that children of mothers withhad systolic blood pressure levels averaging 4.88 percentile points higher, while diastolic blood pressure levels were 1.90 percentile points higher compared to children of mothers without any such risks. These increases were consistent with more rapid blood pressure changes over time.Among the maternal health issues,. These conditions were associated not only to elevated blood pressure at the first check but also to a faster rate of increase throughout childhood and adolescence.Children whose mothers had two or more health conditions were found to have even greater increases in blood pressure. For example,The increase in blood pressure was more significant in girls than boys and was also more pronounced amongcompared to other racial or ethnic groups, underscoring disparities that could benefit from targeted intervention strategies.Of the children tracked, 6,015 had multiple blood pressure measurements taken over time. This allowed researchers to measure how quickly blood pressure rose. The analysis showed that for children born to mothers with at least one cardiometabolic risk factor, systolic pressure rose 0.5 percentile points per year and diastolic pressure rose 0.7 percentile points per year from ages 2 to 18.These patterns emphasize the importance of early monitoring and possible intervention for children identified as being at higher risk based on their mother's health during pregnancy.Better cardiovascular health in women of reproductive age not only benefits the women themselves but also contributes to better outcomes for their children, said Zhongzheng Niu, first author and assistant professor at the University at Buffalo. National health guidelines increasingly stress the value of heart health in young adults and advocate preventive care strategies, including addressing social factors and avoiding harmful behaviors.Currently, standard medical guidelines do not recommend regular blood pressure screening for children who appear healthy. However, these new insights suggest that early detection could help catch problems before they worsen, especially for children born to mothers with cardiometabolic conditions.This comprehensive evaluation reveals a clear link between maternal cardiometabolic conditions during pregnancy and elevated blood pressure trajectories in children. Intervening early—both through maternal lifestyle improvements before and during pregnancy and through monitoring children identified as high-risk—could help reverse growing trends in hypertension and improve heart health across generations.Source-Medindia