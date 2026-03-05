REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Nutrition Tips To Maintain Energy While Fasting During Ramadan

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 5 2026 5:05 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The right foods at suhoor and iftar can help you stay energised and focused throughout Ramadan fasting.

Nutrition Tips To Maintain Energy While Fasting During Ramadan
Highlights:
  • A balanced suhoor meal with protein and complex carbohydrates supports sustained energy during fasting
  • Healthy iftar meals should replenish nutrients without excessive fried or sugary foods
  • Consistent hydration between iftar and suhoor helps prevent fatigue and dehydration
Ramadan fasting is a meaningful spiritual practice observed by millions of people worldwide. During this month, individuals fast from dawn until sunset without having food or drink. While fasting offers spiritual and reflective benefits, it may also affect daily energy levels. Proper nutrition and hydration play a vital role in maintaining strength throughout the fasting hours. Choosing the right foods can help the body adapt to long periods without meals.
Many people experience fatigue or low concentration during the early days of Ramadan fasting (1 Trusted Source
Effects of Ramadan upon fluid and food intake, fatigue, and physical, mental, and social activities: a comparison between the UK and Libya

Go to source). These symptoms often arise from poor meal planning or dehydration. A balanced approach to suhoor and iftar meals can help maintain stable energy levels.

Research published in the journal Nutrients highlights the importance of balanced macronutrients during intermittent fasting periods (2 Trusted Source
Effectiveness of Intermittent Fasting and Time-Restricted Feeding Compared to Continuous Energy Restriction for Weight Loss

Go to source). Thoughtful dietary choices support both physical well-being and spiritual focus.


Can Ramadan and Lent Fasting Improve Heart Health?
Can Ramadan and Lent Fasting Improve Heart Health?
Ramadan and Lent fasting show measurable heart benefits including lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol, and modest weight loss.

Importance of Suhoor Meal For Sustained Energy

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that provides essential fuel before the fasting period begins. Skipping suhoor may increase fatigue and hunger during the day. Including slow-digesting foods helps maintain steady glucose levels for longer periods. Whole grains, oats, and legumes provide complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually. These foods help prevent sudden drops in blood sugar during fasting hours.

Protein-rich foods such as eggs, yogurt, and nuts also contribute to sustained energy. Protein slows digestion and promotes feelings of fullness. Combining protein with fibre-rich carbohydrates supports better metabolic balance. A well-planned suhoor meal reduces the likelihood of overeating later at iftar. Balanced nutrition at dawn forms the foundation for a comfortable fasting day.


Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Ramadan fasting has constructive effects on mental health as it helps to cure several mental ailments like anxiety, depression, and stress.

Healthy Iftar Foods To Restore Energy

Iftar marks the end of the fasting day and allows the body to replenish nutrients. Breaking the fast gently helps the digestive system adjust after long fasting hours. Many traditional diets recommend starting with dates and water. Dates provide natural sugars that offer a quick source of energy replenishment. This practice also aligns with cultural traditions observed in many communities.

After the initial break, a balanced meal should include protein, vegetables, and whole grains. Lean protein sources such as chicken, fish, or lentils support muscle recovery. Vegetables provide fiber and essential vitamins needed for metabolic health. Avoiding heavily fried foods helps prevent sluggishness after meals. A balanced iftar supports nutrient recovery and prepares the body for the next fasting cycle.


Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Are you worried about oral health problems during Ramadan fasting? Here are some tips that can help you maintain good oral hygiene during this period.

Hydration Strategies During Ramadan Fasting

Dehydration is a common cause of fatigue during fasting periods. Since fluids cannot be consumed during daylight hours, evening hydration becomes essential. Drinking water steadily between iftar and suhoor supports proper hydration balance. Experts often recommend spreading fluid intake throughout the evening instead of consuming large amounts at once. This helps maintain better absorption and comfort.

Including hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables can further support fluid balance. Watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges contain high water content. Limiting caffeinated beverages is also helpful because caffeine may increase fluid loss. Adequate hydration improves concentration, digestion, and overall well-being during Ramadan. Maintaining fluid balance contributes greatly to daytime energy.


Fasting During Ramadan Does Not Cause Preterm Delivery
Fasting During Ramadan Does Not Cause Preterm Delivery
Fasting during Ramadan does not result in preterm delivery, but could result in a smaller baby.

Foods To Avoid During Ramadan For Better Energy

Certain foods may worsen fatigue and digestive discomfort during fasting. Highly processed foods often contain excessive salt, sugar, or unhealthy fats. These ingredients may cause energy spikes followed by rapid crashes. Limiting sugary desserts and refined carbohydrates supports stable blood sugar. Balanced meals help prevent sudden hunger and irritability.

Fried foods are commonly served during festive meals, but should be consumed in moderation. Excess oil can slow digestion and increase feelings of heaviness. Choosing grilled or baked alternatives may improve comfort and energy levels. Smaller portion sizes also help prevent digestive strain after fasting. Mindful food choices support better metabolic balance during Ramadan.

suhoor with protein and fiber

Lifestyle Habits To Maintain Energy While Fasting

Nutrition is only one aspect of maintaining wellbeing during Ramadan. Sleep patterns may shift because of early morning meals and evening prayers. Ensuring adequate rest helps the body recover from daily fasting demands. Gentle physical activity, such as walking, can support circulation and mood. Maintaining balanced daily routines helps sustain energy levels.

Stress management and mindful eating practices can also support overall well-being. Eating slowly during iftar allows the body to recognise fullness signals. This approach prevents overeating and digestive discomfort. Consistent habits during Ramadan help the body adapt more easily to fasting schedules. Combining nutrition, hydration, and rest promotes overall vitality throughout the month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do people feel tired during Ramadan fasting?

A: Fatigue during fasting often occurs due to dehydration, poor sleep, or unbalanced meals.

Q: What foods should be eaten at suhoor?

A: Foods rich in protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates help maintain energy for longer periods.

Q: Is it healthy to break the fast with dates?

A: Dates provide natural sugars that help restore energy quickly after fasting.

Q: How much water should be consumed during Ramadan?

A: Hydration should be maintained by drinking water gradually between iftar and suhoor.

Q: Can exercise be done during Ramadan fasting?

A: Light exercise, such as walking, is generally safe when done at suitable times.


References:
  1. Effects of Ramadan upon fluid and food intake, fatigue, and physical, mental, and social activities: a comparison between the UK and Libya - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18780199/)
  2. Effectiveness of Intermittent Fasting and Time-Restricted Feeding Compared to Continuous Energy Restriction for Weight Loss - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31614992/)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did you know?
Balanced meals containing complex carbohydrates and protein can help maintain steady energy during long fasting hours. #ramadannutrition #fastinghealth #balancedenergy #medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

⬆️