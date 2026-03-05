Nutrition Tips To Maintain Energy While Fasting During Ramadan

The right foods at suhoor and iftar can help you stay energised and focused throughout Ramadan fasting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do people feel tired during Ramadan fasting?

A: Fatigue during fasting often occurs due to dehydration, poor sleep, or unbalanced meals.

Q: What foods should be eaten at suhoor?

A: Foods rich in protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates help maintain energy for longer periods.

Q: Is it healthy to break the fast with dates?

A: Dates provide natural sugars that help restore energy quickly after fasting.

Q: How much water should be consumed during Ramadan?

A: Hydration should be maintained by drinking water gradually between iftar and suhoor.

Q: Can exercise be done during Ramadan fasting?

A: Light exercise, such as walking, is generally safe when done at suitable times.