Novel Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Combines Glucagon and Insulin in One Shot

A game-changing lab-made protein could balance blood sugar and simplify life for people with Type 1 diabetes.
- A lab-designed protein mimicking both insulin and glucagon has shown promising results for controlling blood sugar in Type 1 diabetes
- The formulation may not require refrigeration, making storage and access easier than current insulins
- Future versions could include a weekly injectable and a pump-compatible short-acting smart insulin
New 'smart insulin' shows promise in reducing hypoglycemia bouts
Insulin, Glucagon, and Blood Sugar Regulation in Type 1 DiabetesOne hormone, insulin, lowers blood sugar levels; glucagon, on the other hand, does the reverse. Because their immune systems target the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, people with Type 1 diabetes have trouble producing enough insulin and must inject a synthetic form of the hormone to control blood sugar levels.
Because either too much glucose (hyperglycemia) or too little (hypoglycemia) can result in serious health hazards, including death, patients must continuously manage their blood sugar levels in this manner.
Novel Dual-Action Protein Mimics Insulin and Glucagon for Blood Sugar ControlBy imitating the two hormones, the novel protein developed by the study team signals the liver, which reacts to insulin and glucagon in response to the body's needs.
Michael A. Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Professor at the IU School of Medicine, led the endeavor, which supports his earlier studies on related "smart insulins." Weiss previously developed a synthetic hinge that could respond to this kind of material and more precisely control blood sugar levels in the body.
"For the past century, coping with hypoglycemia (the lows) has been an ever-present challenge in Type 1 diabetes," Weiss stated. Because of this, developing glucose-responsive insulins, or "smart insulins," has become a top priority. Our method streamlines this design by taking advantage of the liver's endogenous "smart" switch, which allows the body to naturally modify relative hormonal responses in response to high or low blood glucose levels: too high, insulin wins; too low, glucagon wins."
Combined Insulin–Glucagon Therapy for Type 1 DiabetesInsulin and glucagon must currently be injected separately for many people with Type 1 diabetes. The balancing act is made more difficult by factors including stress, nutrition, hormone changes, and physical activity levels.
Along with the treatment outcomes, the novel insulin formulation held up well for weeks before being opened without refrigeration. Compared to insulin that is now on the market, which usually needs to be refrigerated, this would make it simpler to produce and store.
Future Development of Weekly and Short-Acting Smart Insulin for DiabetesWeiss warned the research is still in its early stages, despite the encouraging results. Before the hybrid drug is approved for general use, there are still a lot of steps to take.
The scientists want to create two kinds of "smart insulin": a weekly injectable kind and a short-acting form that can be used in insulin pumps.
