Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2025, October 13). Novel Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Combines Glucagon and Insulin in One Shot . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 13, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/novel-type-1-diabetes-treatment-combines-glucagon-and-insulin-in-one-shot-221253-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Novel Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Combines Glucagon and Insulin in One Shot". Medindia. Oct 13, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/novel-type-1-diabetes-treatment-combines-glucagon-and-insulin-in-one-shot-221253-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Novel Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Combines Glucagon and Insulin in One Shot". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/novel-type-1-diabetes-treatment-combines-glucagon-and-insulin-in-one-shot-221253-1.htm. (accessed Oct 13, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2025. Novel Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Combines Glucagon and Insulin in One Shot. Medindia, viewed Oct 13, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/novel-type-1-diabetes-treatment-combines-glucagon-and-insulin-in-one-shot-221253-1.htm.