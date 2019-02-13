Novel Technique Helps Assess Heart Disease Risk More Accurately

‘New noninvasive carotid imaging technique called volumetric multi-spectral optoacoustic tomography (vMSOT) could provide an earlier, more accurate assessment of heart disease risk.’

The. Each artery bifurcates, or forks, in the neck into two branches that form the internal and external carotid arteries. Most ischemic strokes, or strokes related to a build-up of plaque in the arteries, are associated with carotid artery disease originating from the area where the arteries bifurcate.This is a crucial limitation because plaque composition is associated with vulnerability to rupture, setting in motion the chain of events that leads to life-threatening strokes.said study senior author Daniel Razansky, Ph.D., director of the Functional and Molecular Imaging Lab at the University of Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.Dr. Razansky and colleagues studied aAs with ultrasound, vMSOT is performed with a. However, vMSOT employs theto investigate tissue at a molecular scale. This. It also can detect lipids, the pigment melanin, and other disease-related biomarkers early enough to provide better treatment options.said Dr. Razansky.The researchers performed vMSOT imaging on 16 healthy participants and compared results with those from the conventional ultrasound. The vMSOT approach was able to noninvasively and instantaneously assess the entire bifurcation area of the carotid artery in three dimensions, thus making it less prone than ultrasound to motion-related, image-blurring artifacts. Researchers said the results point to the tremendous potential of the new approach in the clinic.Dr. Razansky said.In the future, vMSOT could be combined with ultrasound for a more comprehensive characterization of the carotid artery.Dr. Razansky said.Source: Eurekalert