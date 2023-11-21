Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Best Practices for Preventing Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Benefits of Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

When it comes to early identification of Alzheimer's disease, experts believe that testing blood proteins is an effective strategy. The study is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal."These findings are promising as it is always helpful to detect diseases early," said Dr. Andrew Newberg, neuroscientist and director of research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health and a physician at Jefferson University Hospital. "The main issue is that since a truly effective therapy to stop AD is not available, it is less clear what we can do with such an earlier diagnosis."Evidence suggests that leading a healthy lifestyle that includes proper eating, exercise, and rest is the best current practice for preventing the formation and progression of Alzheimer's disease. However, they do not stop it, according to Newberg.This blood-based test can detect biochemical pathways that may be implicated in the development of Alzheimer's disease and assist in early detection."The ability to measure hundreds of proteins simultaneously in the blood and determine patterns associated with risk for Alzheimer's disease is promising both for increasing early diagnosis and for identifying biological pathways that may be implicated in the risk and progression of the disease, which is particularly relevant for developing treatments," Adam Brickman, Ph.D., professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, stated.Source: Medindia