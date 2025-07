Novartis Wins Approval for Infant Malaria Treatment

Novartis’ breakthrough malaria treatment for newborns offers safer, infant-friendly care, closing a critical gap in protecting the most vulnerable group from this deadly disease.

Highlights: Novartis introduces the first approved malaria treatment for newborns and young infants

Safer dosing helps lower the risk of overdose and toxicity

Protects millions of babies born in malaria-endemic regions each year

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Novartis receives approval for first malaria medicine for newborn babies and young infants



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A breakthrough #malariatreatment is finally here for the tiniest and most vulnerable patients - newborns. #globalhealth #malariafreefuture #malariavaccine #novartis #medindia’

A breakthrough #malariatreatment is finally here for the tiniest and most vulnerable patients - newborns. #globalhealth #malariafreefuture #malariavaccine #novartis #medindia’

Advertisement

Malaria in Babies

Advertisement

What Is ‘Coartem Baby’ and How Does It Work?

Closing a Critical Treatment Gap for Vulnerable Infants

Collaborative Efforts to Combat Malaria

Why Malaria in Newborns Is Often Overlooked

A Step Toward Eliminating Malaria

Novartis receives approval for first malaria medicine for newborn babies and young infants - (https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-receives-approval-first-malaria-medicine-newborn-babies-and-young-infants)

Novartis has announced a major breakthrough in the fight against malaria with the approval of Coartem® Baby (), the first antimalarial medicine specially developed for newborns and young infants. Swissmedic, the Swiss agency for therapeutic products, granted the approval, paving the way for rapid authorization in eight African countries through a global health program ().Every year, around, yet until now, there was no approved treatment for those weighing less than 4.5 kilograms.Studies show infection rates among infants under six months range frombut they have often been excluded from clinical trials.In 2023 alone, malaria claimedwith three in four victims being children under five. This new medicine aims to close a dangerous treatment gap for the youngest and most vulnerable patients.Coartem® Baby, also called Riamet® Baby in some regions, is a dissolvable formulation of, the world’s leading antimalarial therapy . It was designed for babies weighing between 2 and less than 5 kilograms who suffer from acute uncomplicated malaria infections caused by Plasmodium falciparum Unlike existing treatments designed for older children, this formulation considers the immature liver function of newborns , ensuring the right dosage for safe metabolism. It dissolves easily, even in breast milk, and features as.Until this approval, doctors had to rely on formulations made for older children, risking overdosing and toxicity in newborns.. Coartem Baby directly addresses this gap, offering the firstExperts highlight that newborns and very young infants have unique metabolic needs, making standard doses for older children unsafe. This new formulation was specifically designed to ensure safer, optimized dosing for the smallest and most vulnerable patients.The development of Coartem Baby was made possible through collaboration between Novartis, Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), and the PAMAfrica consortium. Funding was provided by the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.This partnership reflects a broader commitment to malaria innovation. Since 2021, Novartis has invested nearly USD 490 million in global health R&D and has delivered more than 1.1 billion antimalarial treatments since 1999—most provided at no profit.Newborns are rarely included in antimalarial trials, leaving data gaps on how infections affect them and how best to treat them. Malaria in infants under six months is less well-documented, leading to delayed interventions.Coartem Baby changes this by specifically targeting this neglected group, ensuring no child is left behind in malaria prevention and treatment.Experts believe this approval is more than just a medical milestone. It signals hope for a future where malaria no longer claims the lives of the youngest children. By tailoring treatments for vulnerable populations, health organizations move closer to the ultimate goal of malaria elimination.This breakthrough adds an essential tool to the fight against malaria. With the right focus and resources, even the most vulnerable newborns can now be protected from one of the world’s deadliest diseases.Coartem Baby represents a new chapter in malaria care. It bridges a long-standing treatment gap for newborns and young infants while addressing global health challenges. This breakthrough medicine not only saves lives but also reinforces global efforts to eliminate malaria for future generations.Source-Medindia