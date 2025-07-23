Novartis Wins Approval for Infant Malaria Treatment

Novartis’ breakthrough malaria treatment for newborns offers safer, infant-friendly care, closing a critical gap in protecting the most vulnerable group from this deadly disease.
- Novartis introduces the first approved malaria treatment for newborns and young infants
- Safer dosing helps lower the risk of overdose and toxicity
- Protects millions of babies born in malaria-endemic regions each year
Novartis receives approval for first malaria medicine for newborn babies and young infants
Malaria in BabiesEvery year, around 30 million babies are born in malaria-risk regions of Africa, yet until now, there was no approved treatment for those weighing less than 4.5 kilograms.
Studies show infection rates among infants under six months range from 3.4% to 18.4%, but they have often been excluded from clinical trials.
In 2023 alone, malaria claimed 597,000 deaths, with three in four victims being children under five. This new medicine aims to close a dangerous treatment gap for the youngest and most vulnerable patients.
What Is ‘Coartem Baby’ and How Does It Work?Coartem® Baby, also called Riamet® Baby in some regions, is a dissolvable formulation of artemether-lumefantrine, the world’s leading antimalarial therapy. It was designed for babies weighing between 2 and less than 5 kilograms who suffer from acute uncomplicated malaria infections caused by Plasmodium falciparum.
Unlike existing treatments designed for older children, this formulation considers the immature liver function of newborns, ensuring the right dosage for safe metabolism. It dissolves easily, even in breast milk, and features a sweet cherry flavor to make administration more manageable for caregivers.
Closing a Critical Treatment Gap for Vulnerable InfantsUntil this approval, doctors had to rely on formulations made for older children, risking overdosing and toxicity in newborns. Currently, no malaria vaccines are approved for the youngest babies, leaving them highly vulnerable. Coartem Baby directly addresses this gap, offering the first clinically proven, infant-friendly malaria medicine.
Experts highlight that newborns and very young infants have unique metabolic needs, making standard doses for older children unsafe. This new formulation was specifically designed to ensure safer, optimized dosing for the smallest and most vulnerable patients.
Collaborative Efforts to Combat MalariaThe development of Coartem Baby was made possible through collaboration between Novartis, Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), and the PAMAfrica consortium. Funding was provided by the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.
This partnership reflects a broader commitment to malaria innovation. Since 2021, Novartis has invested nearly USD 490 million in global health R&D and has delivered more than 1.1 billion antimalarial treatments since 1999—most provided at no profit.
Why Malaria in Newborns Is Often OverlookedNewborns are rarely included in antimalarial trials, leaving data gaps on how infections affect them and how best to treat them. Malaria in infants under six months is less well-documented, leading to delayed interventions.
Coartem Baby changes this by specifically targeting this neglected group, ensuring no child is left behind in malaria prevention and treatment.
A Step Toward Eliminating MalariaExperts believe this approval is more than just a medical milestone. It signals hope for a future where malaria no longer claims the lives of the youngest children. By tailoring treatments for vulnerable populations, health organizations move closer to the ultimate goal of malaria elimination.
This breakthrough adds an essential tool to the fight against malaria. With the right focus and resources, even the most vulnerable newborns can now be protected from one of the world’s deadliest diseases.
Coartem Baby represents a new chapter in malaria care. It bridges a long-standing treatment gap for newborns and young infants while addressing global health challenges. This breakthrough medicine not only saves lives but also reinforces global efforts to eliminate malaria for future generations.
Every baby deserves the chance to grow free from the shadow of preventable diseases. Let’s stand together to ensure life-saving treatments reach every corner where they are needed most.
