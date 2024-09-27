No Time for Daily Workouts? Exercising on Weekends is Just as Good

Highlights: Weekend warrior workouts are just as effective as regular exercise in preventing over 200 diseases

Both weekend and regular exercisers significantly reduce their risk of cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes

The total volume of exercise matters more than how you distribute it across the week



Weekend Warrior vs. Regular Workouts: Which One Works Best for You?

Weekend Warriors have Lower Disease Risk

Cardio, Strength, or Both? Which Exercise Reduces the Risk of Diseases?

Do What Works for You: Customizing Your Workout Routine

Get Moving, Whenever You Can

Associations of “Weekend Warrior” Physical Activity With Incident Disease and Cardiometabolic Health (https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.068669)

You are a Monday-through-Friday kind of person when it comes to sitting at a desk or binge-watching your favorite shows. But when the weekend rolls around, you morph into a gym hero, cramming in hours of exercise to "make up for lost time." Guess what? You may not be sabotaging your health after all! According to a new study out of Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, those of us who hit the gym just on weekends- fondly called "weekend warriors"- could be doing our bodies just as much good as those who stick to a regular, steady workout routine throughout the week (1). Yep, turns out, you can Netflix and chill without the guilt!When it comes to your weekly exercise, you might be wondering, “Does it really matter when I work out, as long as I get it done?” The answer may surprise you. A groundbreaking study published inreveals that weekend warriors- people who squeeze all their, much like those who exercise more frequently throughout the week.The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week for optimal health. This study shows that whether you split those minutes across the week or save it all for the weekend, you’re still reaping the same benefits. So, for those of us juggling a busy workweek, the news couldn’t be better.Here’s where it gets really interesting. The research, based on data from 89,573 participants in the UK Biobank study, tracked physical activity levels using wrist accelerometers. Researchers then categorized people into three groups: weekend warriors, regular exercisers, and those who were inactive.So, what did they find? Both weekend warriors and regular exercisers were significantly less likely to develop 264 different diseases. We’re talking everything from mental health disorders to digestive issues. But where the effects were most powerful was in. Weekend warriors cut their risk of high blood pressure by 23% and their risk of diabetes by 43%. Regular exercisers had even better stats, with a 28% reduced chance of hypertension and a 46% lower risk of diabetes.Who knew that sweating it out over two days could help keep you healthier than you ever imagined?Whether you are a fan of pumping iron, running marathons, or mixing it up with a bit of everything, the study highlights that. The takeaway? Focus less on when you work out and more on how much activity you are getting in overall.If you are struggling to fit in those regular 20-30 minute daily workouts, don’t sweat it- literally. The study shows that concentrated bursts of weekend activity can provide the same benefits as a steady weeklong fitness plan.The study’s co-senior author, Dr. Shaan Khurshid, sums it up perfectly: “The total volume of activity, rather than the pattern, is what matters most.”So whether you are a Monday-to-Sunday workout warrior or someone who prefers saving it all for the weekend, just keep moving! Whether you are hitting the gym for a quick HIIT session or biking around town for an hour on a Saturday, all that physical activity is doing wonders for your long-term health.In today’s busy world, fitting in daily exercise can seem like a Herculean task. But this study offers a little sigh of relief: you can still get the health benefits, even if you are only able to carve out time on the weekends. From mental health benefits to reducing the risk of serious diseases like diabetes, the science is clear-Whether you are a weekend warrior or a daily gym-goer, what truly matters is. So go ahead, enjoy your Netflix marathon during the week and still be the weekend warrior your body needs.Source-Medindia