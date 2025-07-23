Night Shifts May Raise Asthma Risk in Women

Women working night shifts face a 50% higher risk of asthma. Hormonal changes and disrupted sleep-wake cycles may be to blame.
- Women working night shifts are more likely to suffer from moderate or severe asthma
- The risk nearly doubles in postmenopausal women not on hormone replacement therapy
- Experts suspect disrupted circadian rhythms and hormone imbalance may be contributing factors
What the Study FoundThe study, published in ERJ Open Research, analyzed data from over 270,000 working adults in the UK Biobank. Researchers found that women who worked permanent night shifts had a 50% higher chance of developing moderate or severe asthma compared to women who worked only during the day. No such link was observed in men.
How the Study Was ConductedResearchers categorized female participants into three groups:
- Those working only during the day,
- Rotating shifts, and
- Permanent night shifts.
Why Are Women More VulnerableDr. Robert Maidstone, lead researcher, explained that asthma affects women more severely than men, with higher hospitalization and mortality rates. He speculated that disruption of the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) and sex hormone levels could be driving factors. Lower testosterone in women, a hormone believed to offer some protection against asthma, may contribute to the heightened risk.
The Menopause ConnectionStrikingly, the risk of asthma was nearly double in postmenopausal women who were not on hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This hints that estrogen and other hormones may play a protective role, though more research is needed to confirm this.
What Experts SayProfessor Florence Schleich of the European Respiratory Society, who was not involved in the study, commented:
“We know that women are more likely to have asthma, to have worse asthma, and are more likely to die from asthma, but we do not fully understand why. This research suggests that working night shifts could be a risk factor for asthma in women, but not in men. The majority of workers will not have an easy option of switching their shift pattern, so we need further research to verify and understand this link and find out what could be done to reduce the risk for women who work shifts.”
What Can Women DoWhile night shifts may be unavoidable for many, experts recommend:
- Keeping regular checkups with a pulmonologist if experiencing breathing issues
- Prioritizing sleep hygiene and maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm, where possible
- Talking to a healthcare provider about hormone-related concerns, especially post menopause
Rethinking the Health Costs of Shift WorkThis landmark study raises critical questions about how gender, work schedules, and chronic disease risk intersect. For women working nights, asthma may be an unexpected consequence of circadian disruption. With greater awareness and further research, preventive strategies can be developed to better support women in the workforce.
