Women working night shifts face a 50% higher risk of asthma. Hormonal changes and disrupted sleep-wake cycles may be to blame.

Highlights: Women working night shifts are more likely to suffer from moderate or severe asthma

The risk nearly doubles in postmenopausal women not on hormone replacement therapy

Experts suspect disrupted circadian rhythms and hormone imbalance may be contributing factors

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Increased risk of asthma in female night shift workers



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Your work schedule might be affecting more than your sleep. Night shifts may raise #asthma risk in women. #asthmaawareness #nightshifthealth #womenandwork #circadiandisruption #medindia’

Your work schedule might be affecting more than your sleep. Night shifts may raise #asthma risk in women. #asthmaawareness #nightshifthealth #womenandwork #circadiandisruption #medindia’

Advertisement

What the Study Found

Advertisement

How the Study Was Conducted

Those working only during the day,

Rotating shifts, and

Permanent night shifts.

Why Are Women More Vulnerable

The Menopause Connection

What Experts Say

What Can Women Do

Keeping regular checkups with a pulmonologist if experiencing breathing issues

Prioritizing sleep hygiene and maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm, where possible

and maintaining a where possible Talking to a healthcare provider about hormone-related concerns, especially post menopause

Rethinking the Health Costs of Shift Work

Increased risk of asthma in female night shift workers - (https://publications.ersnet.org/content/erjor/early/2025/05/28/2312054100137-2025)

In a 24/7 world,have become a necessity in many professions. However, working through the night may come at a health cost. A new study led by thereveals that women on night shifts are significantly more likely to suffer from, particularly moderate to severe forms of the disease ().The study, published in, analyzed data from over 270,000 working adults in the UK Biobank. Researchers found that women who worked permanent night shifts had aof developing moderate or severe asthma compared to women who worked only during the day. No such link was observed in men.Researchers categorized female participants into three groups:They then compared asthma prevalence across groups, focusing on moderate to severe cases, defined as needing aand additional treatment likeDr. Robert Maidstone, lead researcher, explained that asthma affects women more severely than men, with higher hospitalization and mortality rates. He speculated thatandcould be driving factors.in women, a hormone believed to offer some protection against asthma, may contribute to the heightened risk.Strikingly, the risk of asthma waswho were not on hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This hints that estrogen and other hormones may play a protective role, though more research is needed to confirm this.Professor Florence Schleich of the European Respiratory Society, who was not involved in the study, commented:While night shifts may be unavoidable for many, experts recommend:This landmark study raises critical questions about how gender, work schedules, and chronic disease risk intersect. For women working nights, asthma may be an unexpected consequence of circadian disruption. With greater awareness and further research, preventive strategies can be developed to better support women in the workforce.Source-Medindia