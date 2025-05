Next-Gen Nasal Spray Gene Therapy Targets Lung Diseases and COVID-19

A new nasal spray-based gene therapy, using AAV.CPP.16 shows promise for treating lung diseases like COVID-19 and pulmonary fibrosis.

Highlights: Scientists engineered a way to deliver genes directly to lung and airway cells using a nasal spray

AAV.CCP.16 – a viral vector outperformed older tools like AAV6 and AAV9, offering a safer, non-invasive alternative to injections or surgery

It reduced lung scarring in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and helped block viral replication in COVID-19, showing strong promise for future therapies

A call to action: the second Lancet Commission on adolescent health and wellbeing



Did You Know?

A single nasal spray may offer new hope for deadly lung diseases and future pandemics.

How AAV.CPP.16 Works?

Proven Success Across Models

Why This Breakthrough Matters

Cross-species tropism of AAV.CPP.16 in the respiratory tract and its gene therapies against pulmonary fibrosis and viral infection



Future Directions

Pharmacogenomics is revolutionizing therapeutic medicine, and gene therapy continues to show promise for treating a range of complex diseases. However, its success largely depends on delivering genetic material precisely to the intended target tissues. To address this challenge, researchers athave developed and tested a new gene delivery tool,—a modified version of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) designed to transport therapeutic genes directly into the lungs and airways ().AAVs are commonly used in gene therapy due to their high safety profile, minimal immunogenicity, and non-pathogenic nature. They can also be engineered to specifically target different tissues. AAV.CPP.16 was initially developed to cross the blood-brain barrier and deliver genetic material to the central nervous system. Unexpectedly, researchers discovered that this modified virus also efficiently targeted lung cells. According to FengFeng Bei, PhD, of the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, “AAV.CPP.16 showed superior gene delivery efficiency across lab tests and preclinical models compared to earlier variants, such as AAV6 and AAV9. To enhance its ability to reach the respiratory system, the researchers formulated the vector into a nasal spray, offering a simple and non-invasive method for gene delivery. This technique proved effective in models of- a severe and progressive disease of the lungs- and in models of, both of which still lack highly effective treatments.In the case of IPF, the researchers used AAV.CPP.16 to deliver a gene therapy that blocks two key molecules, VEGF and TGF-β1, which are known to promote lung scarring. This intervention was tested in mice and showed reduced lung fibrosis. For COVID-19 , the same vector was used to deliver CRISPR (a gene-editing technology) to block the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected mice. The CRISPR therapy specifically targeted a critical viral gene, limiting viral replication even without a strong immune response.The nasal spray formulation of AAV.CPP.16 eliminates the need for invasive injectable procedures, making it a more accessible and safer option for gene delivery. This tool opens up new possibilities for treating severe respiratory conditions like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which currently have limited therapeutic options. It also offers a promising non-vaccine-based approach to managing COVID-19, particularly for immunocompromised individuals or in cases involving new viral variants ().Another crucial advantage of AAV.CPP.16 is its demonstrated effectiveness across species, including primates, which significantly strengthens the case for future clinical trials in humans. A single intranasal dose was shown to reduce lung damage and offer long-lasting effects, highlighting its potential for durable therapeutic outcomes.The study lays the foundation for several important next steps. However, further research is needed to evaluate long-term safety, including any immune responses or side effects. Researchers also plan to test the therapy in live virus models, explore its application in other lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis, and determine whether repeated dosing is feasible.Dr. Bei, senior author and researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, states,With its ability to deliver gene therapy non-invasively and effectively, AAV.CPP.16 could mark a new era in treating chronic and infectious respiratory diseases.Source-Medindia