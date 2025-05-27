Next-Gen Nasal Spray Gene Therapy Targets Lung Diseases and COVID-19

A new nasal spray-based gene therapy, using AAV.CPP.16 shows promise for treating lung diseases like COVID-19 and pulmonary fibrosis.
- Scientists engineered a way to deliver genes directly to lung and airway cells using a nasal spray
- AAV.CCP.16 – a viral vector outperformed older tools like AAV6 and AAV9, offering a safer, non-invasive alternative to injections or surgery
- It reduced lung scarring in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and helped block viral replication in COVID-19, showing strong promise for future therapies
How AAV.CPP.16 Works?AAVs are commonly used in gene therapy due to their high safety profile, minimal immunogenicity, and non-pathogenic nature. They can also be engineered to specifically target different tissues. AAV.CPP.16 was initially developed to cross the blood-brain barrier and deliver genetic material to the central nervous system. Unexpectedly, researchers discovered that this modified virus also efficiently targeted lung cells. According to FengFeng Bei, PhD, of the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, “We noticed that AAV.CPP.16, which we initially engineered to enter the central nervous system, also efficiently targeted lung cells.”
Proven Success Across ModelsAAV.CPP.16 showed superior gene delivery efficiency across lab tests and preclinical models compared to earlier variants, such as AAV6 and AAV9. To enhance its ability to reach the respiratory system, the researchers formulated the vector into a nasal spray, offering a simple and non-invasive method for gene delivery. This technique proved effective in models of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) - a severe and progressive disease of the lungs- and in models of COVID-19 infection, both of which still lack highly effective treatments.
In the case of IPF, the researchers used AAV.CPP.16 to deliver a gene therapy that blocks two key molecules, VEGF and TGF-β1, which are known to promote lung scarring. This intervention was tested in mice and showed reduced lung fibrosis. For COVID-19, the same vector was used to deliver CRISPR (a gene-editing technology) to block the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected mice. The CRISPR therapy specifically targeted a critical viral gene, limiting viral replication even without a strong immune response.
Why This Breakthrough MattersThe nasal spray formulation of AAV.CPP.16 eliminates the need for invasive injectable procedures, making it a more accessible and safer option for gene delivery. This tool opens up new possibilities for treating severe respiratory conditions like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which currently have limited therapeutic options. It also offers a promising non-vaccine-based approach to managing COVID-19, particularly for immunocompromised individuals or in cases involving new viral variants (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cross-species tropism of AAV.CPP.16 in the respiratory tract and its gene therapies against pulmonary fibrosis and viral infection
Another crucial advantage of AAV.CPP.16 is its demonstrated effectiveness across species, including primates, which significantly strengthens the case for future clinical trials in humans. A single intranasal dose was shown to reduce lung damage and offer long-lasting effects, highlighting its potential for durable therapeutic outcomes.
Future DirectionsThe study lays the foundation for several important next steps. However, further research is needed to evaluate long-term safety, including any immune responses or side effects. Researchers also plan to test the therapy in live virus models, explore its application in other lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis, and determine whether repeated dosing is feasible.
Dr. Bei, senior author and researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, states, “Although further research is needed, our findings suggest that intranasal AAV.CPP.16 has strong translational potential as a promising delivery tool for targeting the airway and lung.”
With its ability to deliver gene therapy non-invasively and effectively, AAV.CPP.16 could mark a new era in treating chronic and infectious respiratory diseases.
