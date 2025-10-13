New WHO Guidelines to End Postpartum Bleeding Deaths

These 2025 global guidelines promise faster diagnosis and bundled action; a bold leap toward eliminating postpartum bleeding deaths.
- The 2025 WHO-FIGO-ICM guidelines lower diagnostic thresholds and promote objective measurement to detect postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) earlier
- A bundled, simultaneous approach (e.g. E-MOTIVE) is now recommended as first-line treatment to reduce severe bleeding and deaths
- Strong health systems, trained personnel, consistent supplies, and accountability are essential to translating guideline promises into lives saved
Global health agencies issue new recommendations to help end deaths from postpartum haemorrhage
Go to source). These new recommendations are designed to save tens of thousands of lives each year, especially in low- and middle-income countries where maternal mortality remains unacceptably high. Postpartum hemorrhage is excessive bleeding after childbirth and continues to be one of the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide. About 45,000 women die each year from PPH. Even survivors may suffer long-term consequences such as organ damage, psychological trauma, or emergency hysterectomy.
These new guidelines mark a substantial shift. They introduce objective diagnostic criteria for early detection and strongly recommend a treatment bundle approach; simultaneous interventions are carried out quickly once bleeding is identified.
Gaps in the Treatment of Postpartum HemorrhageAlthough effective preventive and therapeutic tools for PPH have existed for years, their use has been inconsistent or delayed. Fragmented guidance across various international and national protocols has contributed to confusion and slow uptake. Delays in diagnosis and treatment are often fatal in PPH, because bleeding can escalate very rapidly.
One major shortcoming has been reliance on an arbitrary blood-loss threshold to define PPH, traditionally 500 mL of blood loss. In many settings, that threshold is reached too late, or bleeding is underestimated. The new guidelines call for lower thresholds when combined with clinical signs, enabling earlier intervention.
New Guidelines for the Treatment of Postpartum HemorrhageThe consolidated 2025 guidelines present 51 recommendations covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment, supportive care, and system-level actions. Some of the standout changes and innovations:
Objective Measurement and Lower Diagnostic Thresholds
Rather than relying on crude visual estimates, clinicians are encouraged to use calibrated blood collection drapes or similar tools to measure blood loss. The threshold for triggering intervention may be lowered (for example around 300 mL) when accompanied by abnormal vital signs, enabling response before severe bleeding occurs.
Use of a Treatment Bundle (E-MOTIVE)
The guidelines promote a bundled approach called E-MOTIVE (or similarly structured bundles) to respond rapidly. Components typically include:
- Uterine massage to stimulate contraction
- Administration of oxytocin (or other uterotonic drugs)
- Tranexamic acid to help clotting
- Intravenous fluids and resuscitation
- Vaginal and genital tract examination to find trauma or retained tissue
- Escalation of care if bleeding persists
Integration Across Pregnancy, Birth, and Postpartum Care
The guidelines stress that PPH cannot be tackled in isolation. Prevention must begin earlier, including strong antenatal care to identify women at risk (e.g. those with anemia) and ensure readiness of supplies and staffing. After birth, monitoring must be vigilant for signs of bleeding, even when accumulation seems mild, because early signs can foreshadow serious hemorrhage.
Health Systems Strengthening
The guidelines note that no matter how good the clinical recommendations are, they will fail without strong systems. The guidelines call for:
- Better training and supervision of midwives, nurses, and obstetric staff
- Reliable procurement and supply chains for medicines, fluids, supplies, and equipment
- Clear national and facility protocols, monitoring, reporting, and accountability mechanisms
- Prioritizing equity, so women in remote, rural, or marginalized populations are not left behind
Challenges in Implementing the New Guidelines for Treatment of PPHImplementing new guidelines globally will not be easy. Barriers include shortages of skilled personnel, weak supply chains, fragmentation of national protocols, and delay in policy adoption at the country level. In many low-resource settings, the problem is not lack of knowledge but inconsistent use of knowledge.
Another hurdle is behavior change: clinicians must shift to measuring blood loss and responding earlier rather than waiting. Institutional resistance and inertia may slow uptake.
Yet the evidence gives new hope. The recent studies and trials supporting E-MOTIVE bundles show that well-designed protocols can save lives even in constrained settings. If countries adopt and scale these guidelines, many PPH deaths may become preventable.
World Postpartum Hemorrhage DayEvery year from 2025 onward, 5 October will be observed as World PPH Day, a moment to reflect on progress, renew commitment, and push further on reducing preventable maternal deaths. On this day, advocates, policymakers, clinicians, and communities are urged to amplify awareness, demand accountability, and ensure no woman dies from postpartum bleeding.
The new WHO-FIGO-ICM guidelines place us at an inflexion point. They offer clear, evidence-based pathways to faster detection, simultaneous intervention, and health system readiness. If global and national stakeholders heed this call, many more mothers can survive childbirth and thrive after.
Reference:
- Global health agencies issue new recommendations to help end deaths from postpartum haemorrhage - (https://www.who.int/news/item/05-10-2025-global-health-agencies-issue-new-recommendations-to-help-end-deaths-from-postpartum-haemorrhage)
