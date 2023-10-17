New Tuberculosis Regimen can Protect Respiratory Microbiome

A recent study investigated the effects of six experimental treatment approaches and the standard treatment for tuberculosis on the respiratory microbiome obtained from sputum samples.



Recent research has emphasized the influence of various microbiomes on overall health. Studies have linked imbalances in the gut microbiome to various diseases. Similarly, the respiratory microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating immunity and enhancing resistance to respiratory pathogens. Diseases and the use of antibiotics can disrupt microbiome balance.