medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

New Smartphone Video App Monitors Daily Tuberculosis Therapy

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 27, 2018 at 6:12 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Video Directly Observed Therapy (video DOT), smartphone application was found to be effective in monitoring the daily tuberculosis therapy
  • Video DOT is less expensive, easy to use, flexible and allows privacy to the patient than in a traditional in-person DOT
A new smartphone video app was developed to monitor daily tuberculosis therapy, reports a new study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.
New Smartphone Video App Monitors Daily Tuberculosis Therapy
New Smartphone Video App Monitors Daily Tuberculosis Therapy

A team of researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found a successful smart phone video-based app that replaces daily in-patient visit by a health care worker required for tuberculosis treatment known as directly observed therapy or DOT.

From the preliminary study, it was confirmed that the app might
  • be less expensive
  • Improve privacy concerns raised by patients
Tuberculosis is a common disease in the U.S. which requires special provisions from the state and federal to help patients in treating the condition.

Special provisions should be made for home or hospital-based isolation or occasionally forced isolation for infectious patients.

Tuberculosis treatment is helpful to the patients who have been already diagnosed with the disease as well as the general public by reducing the chance of disease transmission.

Tuberculosis caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis is highly infectious and spreads through coughs or saliva of patients. Many people with active TB have few symptoms, so the bacteria spread before diagnosis.

Tuberculosis treatment requires a daily intake of antibiotics including a multidrug combination and hence patients need the motivation to continue the treatment. If it develops into a drug-resistant TB, the patient has to take additional antibiotics to control the infection.

Need for the Study

In the US, in-person DOT is costly because it is done for five days a week on weekdays. But this helps to support patients during the treatment. In-person DOT can be viewed as interfering with the privacy of the patient or stigmatizing.

"In an era when we are focused on patient-centered care, having to meet a health provider every single day is logistically challenging and can be personally invasive," says Maunank Shah, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The research team conducted a pilot study to test the effectiveness of video DOT with a smartphone application developed by emocha Mobile Health in association with Shah and other clinician-scientists at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Details of the Study

The pilot study included 28 adult TB patients being treated at three health departments in Maryland. Instead of in-person visits by a health care worker, these 28 TB patients were monitored through the video DOT application.

Patient adherence to treatment was 94 percent with the video DOT and 98 percent with in-person DOT. During holidays and weekends, monitoring was 6 percent higher with video DOT compared to in-person DOT.

The research team conducted qualitative interviews and surveys to assess the app's acceptability to patients and clinicians. Ten patients and sixteen staff participated and completed the surveys after the study. One hundred percent of the patients felt that video DOT was easy to use and preferred it over in-person DOT and 94 percent of the staff reported that the video DOT was found to be effective in monitoring patient adherence. The benefits of using the video DOT added convenience and increased flexibility of using video DOT and the privacy of the patient was maintained.

The research team highlighted that video DOT was less expensive than in-person DOT. A 5-Day/week in-person visits estimated to cost around $2,065 whereas video DOT cost an average of $674 per patient. The expected range of costs to implement video DOT at health departments may range from $66 to $1,449 per patient for a standard six-month treatment course.

Findings of the Study

The team of researchers found that 90 percent of in-person DOT costs are spent on health worker services whereas, in the video DOT, it is only 20 percent of the cost mainly for the software, phones and their data plans and with labor. In this study, 89 percent of patients preferred to use their own devices which is leading to potential additional health department cost savings.

The findings of the study suggest that the video DOT provides a patient-centered approach to TB treatment in monitoring the patients with more flexibility and privacy. This will help the health departments with the ability to document and support treatment adherence.

Small sample size and non-randomization is the study's limitation. However, video DOT is a promising technology for helping world-wide TB programs.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon - Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Reiki and Pranic Healing Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...