New Moms, New Moves: World’s First Postpartum Exercise Guide

Canada has introduced new guidelines for new mothers, emphasizing the benefits of early exercise and its positive impact on physical and mental health during the first year postpartum.

Highlights: New guidelines let moms start exercising whenever they're ready, helping boost recovery

120 minutes of exercise a week can cut depression risk by 45% and improve overall health

Light activity soon after birth aids healing, while regular exercise supports long-term well-being

World's first stand-alone guidelines on postpartum exercise and sleep released in Canada



Recommended Physical Activity for New Mothers

Did You Know?

Most women lose half of their baby weight by 6 weeks after childbirth. While many new mothers experience mood changes after giving birth, 15-20 percent experience more significant symptoms of postpartum depression or anxiety. #medindia #postpartum #babyweight’

Complexity of the Postpartum Period

