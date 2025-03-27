New Moms, New Moves: World’s First Postpartum Exercise Guide

Canada has introduced new guidelines for new mothers, emphasizing the benefits of early exercise and its positive impact on physical and mental health during the first year postpartum.
- New guidelines let moms start exercising whenever they're ready, helping boost recovery
- 120 minutes of exercise a week can cut depression risk by 45% and improve overall health
- Light activity soon after birth aids healing, while regular exercise supports long-term well-being
World's first stand-alone guidelines on postpartum exercise and sleep released in Canada
Recommended Physical Activity for New MothersThe guideline recommends that new mothers aim for at least ,120 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week to reap the maximum health benefits, such as better sleep and improved mental health. Women who engage in such activity within the first 12 weeks postpartum can reduce their risk of depression by 45%. Following the guidelines can also help alleviate fatigue, improve pelvic floor and musculoskeletal health, and lower the risks of diabetes and high blood pressure.
Complexity of the Postpartum PeriodMargie Davenport, a professor at the University of Alberta and the lead researcher behind the guideline, emphasizes that the postpartum period is much more than just the transition from pregnancy to motherhood. She explains that it’s a complex time, which is why it’s important to have recommendations specifically focused on the first year after childbirth. To make sure the guidelines were relevant, they were developed with input from both new mothers and their healthcare providers, ensuring they addressed the real challenges and questions that women face during this time.
The Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology supported the research, which was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
