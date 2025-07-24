About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Drug Combo Improves Kidney and Blood Sugar Health in Teens With Type 1 Diabetes

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 24 2025 2:41 PM

A clinical trial at SickKids finds that combining dapagliflozin with insulin improves kidney health and blood sugar control, and reduces weight gain in adolescents with Type 1 diabetes.

Highlights:
  • Combination therapy of insulin and dapagliflozin improved kidney function and blood sugar in teens with T1D
  • The study focused on adolescents, an age group often underrepresented in clinical trials
  • This research lays the groundwork for personalized treatments in pediatric diabetes care
Teens diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) often face lifelong insulin therapy, but that treatment comes with side effects like weight gain and kidney damage. A ground-breaking new clinical trial at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) has found that adding dapagliflozin, an investigational drug, to standard insulin treatment can lead to better blood sugar control, improved kidney function, and reduced weight gain in adolescents. The findings could mark a new era in precision care for young people with T1D (1 Trusted Source
Adjunct-to-insulin therapy using SGLT2 inhibitors in youth with type 1 diabetes: a randomized controlled trial

Go to source).

Advertisement

What the Study Found

The clinical trial, published in Nature Medicine, was led by Dr. Farid Mahmud, an Associate Scientist in the Translational Medicine program and Staff Physician in the Division of Endocrinology at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). Known as the ATTEMPT Study, it enrolled 98 adolescents aged 12 to 18 across three Canadian sites. The participants received either standard insulin treatment or a combination of insulin and dapagliflozin.

The results were striking:
  • Better blood sugar control
  • Improved kidney function (a key concern in long-term T1D)
  • Reduced weight gain — a common side effect of insulin
Dr. Mahmud emphasized that the improvements covered “many symptoms typically associated with insulin-managed type 1 diabetes,” making this combination therapy a promising early intervention strategy.


What is Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Insulin is a vital hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels, and without it, glucose builds up in the bloodstream instead of being used for energy.

T1D most commonly develops in children, adolescents, or young adults, but it can occur at any age. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, T1D is not linked to lifestyle or diet and cannot be prevented. People with T1D must manage the condition through lifelong insulin therapy, careful blood sugar monitoring, and lifestyle adjustments to prevent complications and maintain overall health.


Why Teens Were the Focus

Unlike previous studies that focused on adults, this trial was tailored specifically to adolescents, a group often overlooked in clinical research. Teens face unique challenges in diabetes management, including hormonal changes, emotional development, and shared responsibilities with parents.

To help bridge this gap, the team worked closely with patient partner Lynne McArthur, a mother of twin boys both diagnosed with T1D. Her input was essential to ensuring that trial materials, communication, and procedures were teen- and family-friendly.


The Power of Patient Partnerships

McArthur’s personal experience shaped the trial's conduct. She contributed to the design, reviewed participant materials, and advised on recruitment, ensuring the study stayed grounded in the realities of living with diabetes.

“Participating in research, whether in a trial or as an advisor, is hugely rewarding,” she said. “With my experience as a trial participant, I can see how the plans on paper would impact the real lives of people living with diabetes.”

Looking Forward: The EVERYONE Study and Precision Care

This trial is just the beginning. Researchers are launching the EVERYONE study (Empowering diVERse Youth with diabetes thrOugh precisioN mEdicine), which aims to understand how a child’s unique biology, like genetics, insulin sensitivity, and immune response, affects how they respond to treatment.

This aligns with Precision Child Health, an initiative by SickKids to personalize care based on a young patient’s unique medical and social profile.

Dr. Mahmud notes:

“We’re giving young people options that are grounded in science and designed to help them thrive throughout their lives.”

A Promising Step Toward Personalized Diabetes Treatment

This trial brings hopeful news for the growing number of teens living with T1D. By combining an investigational drug with standard insulin therapy, researchers may have found a safer, more effective way to manage the condition’s burdensome side effects.

As personalized medicine continues to evolve, studies like these open doors to treatment that is not only more effective but also more compassionate, realistic, and responsive to the needs of young patients and their families.

Reference:
  1. Adjunct-to-insulin therapy using SGLT2 inhibitors in youth with type 1 diabetes: a randomized controlled trial - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03723-6)

Source-Medindia


