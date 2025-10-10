New Clues to Suicide Risk This Mental Health Day: It’s Your Skin!

Skin issues in mental health patients may indicate higher risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidality.
- Skin symptoms may indicate severe mental health issues and poorer short-term outcomes
- Integrated dermatology and mental health care can identify at-risk individuals early
- Most common skin conditions alone are not linked to suicide, but comorbid psychiatric conditions increase risk
Up to 25% of psychosis patients with skin symptoms report suicidal thoughts or attempts! #mentalhealth #skinconditions #suicide #medindia’
New research presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) meeting in Amsterdam reveals that individuals with mental health challenges who also suffer from skin conditions face a much higher risk of depression, anxiety, and even suicidality. This finding underscores how emotional and physical health are closely intertwined, highlighting the urgent need for more integrated and personalized mental health care.
About 481 patients who experienced a psychotic episode, such as loss of contact with reality, hallucinations and delusions (psychosis) were subjected to research. Of these patients, 14.5% were found to have dermatological symptoms (24% female, 9.8% male) such as rash, itching, photosensitivity, etc. All these patients were given antipsychotic treatments and then were checked for a range of mental health parameters.
After 4 weeks of follow-up, compared to those without skin conditions, those who had skin issues had suicidal thoughts or attempts, which was calculated to be about 25%. Initial skin conditions are also linked to greater depression and poorer well-being at follow-up.
“Dermatological symptoms may represent a marker of illness severity and poor short-term outcomes in the early stages of psychosis, potentially identifying a subgroup of patients with a poorer clinical prognosis who may benefit from early tailored interventions. The reason for the connection is still unclear, but our working hypothesis is that this may be due to the skin and neurological systems having common developmental origins and inflammatory pathways; but this needs to be confirmed,” says lead researcher, Dr Joaquín Galvañ (Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón, Madrid) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Study links skin conditions to worse outcomes in mental health patients
Go to source)
|Skin Condition
|% in General Population
|% in Suicide Cases
|Psoriasis
|0.77%
|0.97%
|Atopic dermatitis
|1.13%
|0.67%
|Contact dermatitis
|4.76%
|4.97%
|Erythematous conditions (skin redness)
|1.06%
|1.12%
|Pruritus (itchy skin)
|0.85%
|1.20%
|Acne
|2.25%
|1.72%
|Alopecia
|0.41%
|0.52%
Dermatologic Conditions and Risk of Suicide: A Case Control Study
Go to source).
Integrating dermatology and mental health care isn’t just beneficial; it’s life-saving! By paying attention to the skin as a window into mental health, clinicians can identify at-risk individuals, tailor treatments, and provide the support needed to reduce the devastating consequences of depression and suicidality.
- Sophia Loren
References:
- Study links skin conditions to worse outcomes in mental health patients - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251009/Study-links-skin-conditions-to-worse-outcomes-in-mental-health-patients.aspx)
- Dermatologic Conditions and Risk of Suicide: A Case Control Study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5747998/)
Source-Medindia