New Clues to Suicide Risk This Mental Health Day: It’s Your Skin!

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Oct 10 2025 4:44 PM

Skin issues in mental health patients may indicate higher risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidality.

Highlights:
  • Skin symptoms may indicate severe mental health issues and poorer short-term outcomes
  • Integrated dermatology and mental health care can identify at-risk individuals early
  • Most common skin conditions alone are not linked to suicide, but comorbid psychiatric conditions increase risk
Mental health has many hidden triggers, and “looks” often tops the list. Feeling insecure about one’s looks can deeply affect self-esteem and even strain relationships with others. But the connection runs deeper than we think.
Over the last decade, there has been a 24% increase in the United States (US) national suicide rates; the current rate of 13 per 100,000 is the highest in the last 30 years. This has prompted the need to develop effective prevention strategies. The majority of individuals who die by suicide make healthcare visits before the event, but many do not receive psychiatric care before suicide. Hence, one of the areas of emphasis and potential significant impact is the implementation of suicide prevention strategies in all healthcare settings as opposed to efforts restricted to psychiatric settings.

Given the prevalence of dermatologic conditions, patients diagnosed with conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis have been identified to have an increased risk of depression and suicidal ideology.

New research presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) meeting in Amsterdam reveals that individuals with mental health challenges who also suffer from skin conditions face a much higher risk of depression, anxiety, and even suicidality. This finding underscores how emotional and physical health are closely intertwined, highlighting the urgent need for more integrated and personalized mental health care.

About 481 patients who experienced a psychotic episode, such as loss of contact with reality, hallucinations and delusions (psychosis) were subjected to research. Of these patients, 14.5% were found to have dermatological symptoms (24% female, 9.8% male) such as rash, itching, photosensitivity, etc. All these patients were given antipsychotic treatments and then were checked for a range of mental health parameters.

After 4 weeks of follow-up, compared to those without skin conditions, those who had skin issues had suicidal thoughts or attempts, which was calculated to be about 25%. Initial skin conditions are also linked to greater depression and poorer well-being at follow-up.

“Dermatological symptoms may represent a marker of illness severity and poor short-term outcomes in the early stages of psychosis, potentially identifying a subgroup of patients with a poorer clinical prognosis who may benefit from early tailored interventions. The reason for the connection is still unclear, but our working hypothesis is that this may be due to the skin and neurological systems having common developmental origins and inflammatory pathways; but this needs to be confirmed,” says lead researcher, Dr Joaquín Galvañ (Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón, Madrid) (1 Trusted Source
Study links skin conditions to worse outcomes in mental health patients

Go to source)

Here’s a statistical report from the TUBS study, showing the link between skin conditions and suicide risk:
Skin Condition % in General Population % in Suicide Cases
Psoriasis 0.77% 0.97%
Atopic dermatitis 1.13% 0.67%
Contact dermatitis 4.76% 4.97%
Erythematous conditions (skin redness) 1.06% 1.12%
Pruritus (itchy skin) 0.85% 1.20%
Acne 2.25% 1.72%
Alopecia 0.41% 0.52%
These findings send a clear and urgent message: skin health is not just cosmetic; it can also reflect and even influence mental well-being. Early recognition of dermatological symptoms in psychiatric patients could serve as a vital warning sign, allowing healthcare providers to intervene sooner and potentially save lives (2 Trusted Source
Dermatologic Conditions and Risk of Suicide: A Case Control Study

Go to source).

Integrating dermatology and mental health care isn’t just beneficial; it’s life-saving! By paying attention to the skin as a window into mental health, clinicians can identify at-risk individuals, tailor treatments, and provide the support needed to reduce the devastating consequences of depression and suicidality.

“Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical."

- Sophia Loren

