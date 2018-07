New Blood Test to Measure Antibodies Against Malaria Developed

‘A promising new tool to measure antibodies against malaria using a small amount of blood has been developed.’

In a series of recently published articles, a team led by ISGlobal - an institution supported by "la Caixa" Foundation - reports the development and optimization of several 'quantitative suspension array' assays (qSAT) that could help assess natural and vaccine-induced responses to malaria and other parasites.Antibody responses against P. falciparumparasites are critical in controlling - or even preventing- the disease. However, relatively little is known about the type and specificity of these protective antibodies, or how they work. This is further complicated by the fact that the parasite expresses more than 5000 proteins.ISGlobal researcher Carlota Dobaņo and her group have developed new laboratory protocols to measure antibodies to multiple P. falciparum antigens in one single reaction and from small amounts of circulating blood. The qSAT used here consists in coupling small microspheres or beads to different parasite antigens and then testing if they are recognized by plasma samples of individuals exposed (or not) to malaria.against multiple P. falciparum antigens, in a sensitive and specific manner.not only between experiments but also between operators and laboratories.provided by the WHO as reference reagent. They showed that it contains low levels of antibodies to CSP (the antigen contained in the RTS,S vaccine), suggesting that customized reference pools may be needed for studying responses to certain antigens.," explains Dobaņo. "Furthermore, the assay is highly versatile and can be adapted to study responses to antigens from other microbes or vaccines. We are currently collaborating with several groups outside the malaria field," she adds.