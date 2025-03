Neurons to Networks: The Rise of Living Computers

Living computers, inspired by neurons, are revolutionizing technology with smarter, energy-efficient computing.

Brain-Like Computers: A More Intelligent Method of Thinking

Cracking the Code: How Cells Talk and Organize Themselves

An overview of brain-like computing: Architecture, applications, and future trends



An overview of brain-like computing: Architecture, applications, and future trends - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9730831/)

, a novel approach to computer design that can mimic the functioning of the human brain. These systems can process numerous things at once, learn from experience, and use energy more efficiently than traditional computers, which adhere to rigid, step-by-step instructions. Brain-like Computers can fuel sharper AI, enhance Robotics , and handle real-world data more efficiently by utilizing networks that replicate the communication patterns of neurons. This approach could be the secret to developing faster, more adaptable, and smarter devices in the future as traditional computer technology starts to run out of steam., which postulated that computer chips would continue to advance in speed and power every two years, has been adhered to by conventional computers. However, this progress is being slowed down by the small size and low efficiency of transistors.Scientists are drawing inspiration from the human brain to continue their progress. Here comes the brain-like computing, which makes computers smarter and more effective by simulating how our brains process information. These systems employ learning and adaptable networks that resemble neurons rather than following sequential instructions like conventional computers. Important concepts includeand, which mimic the communication between brain cells.Morphogen gradients, which are chemical signals that direct tissue formation, play a significant role in how cells decide where to proliferate and what to become. Researchers developed a synthetic gene circuit inside E. coli bacteria to better comprehend this, simulating how actual cells interpret these signals.Mutual inhibition is a fundamental concept in this system, where two genes oppose one another by turning off the other while the first is active. This helps cells establish distinct borders throughout development by producing a stable system with two potential states.To achieve this, scientists incorporated a reaction-diffusion mechanism that allows cells to communicate and organize themselves into patterns similar to those found in nature. This discovery increases our knowledge of how living things grow and could open the way for future developments in bioengineering and medicine ().Human innovation has consistently emerged through nature, and these findings demonstrate that biological systems may already hold the solutions to today's problems. By replicating the structure of the brain, we can surpass the capabilities of conventional computing, and by comprehending the interactions between cells, we can precisely architect biological systems.Source-Medindia