About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Neurons to Networks: The Rise of Living Computers

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 27 2025 3:52 PM

Living computers, inspired by neurons, are revolutionizing technology with smarter, energy-efficient computing.

Neurons to Networks: The Rise of Living Computers
Highlights:
  • Brain-inspired systems imitate neural networks to process information more effectively
  • Scientists can manipulate and replicate natural biological processes with the use of synthetic gene circuits
  • Combining biology and technology results in groundbreaking scientific discoveries that improve healthcare
Brain-like computing, a novel approach to computer design that can mimic the functioning of the human brain. These systems can process numerous things at once, learn from experience, and use energy more efficiently than traditional computers, which adhere to rigid, step-by-step instructions. Brain-like Computers can fuel sharper AI, enhance Robotics, and handle real-world data more efficiently by utilizing networks that replicate the communication patterns of neurons. This approach could be the secret to developing faster, more adaptable, and smarter devices in the future as traditional computer technology starts to run out of steam.

Brain-Like Computers: A More Intelligent Method of Thinking

Moore's Law, which postulated that computer chips would continue to advance in speed and power every two years, has been adhered to by conventional computers. However, this progress is being slowed down by the small size and low efficiency of transistors.

Growing Embryonic Tissues on a Chip: New Insights
Growing Embryonic Tissues on a Chip: New Insights
Scientists have stimulated the aspects of embryo formation in vitro starting from embryonic stem cells.
Scientists are drawing inspiration from the human brain to continue their progress. Here comes the brain-like computing, which makes computers smarter and more effective by simulating how our brains process information. These systems employ learning and adaptable networks that resemble neurons rather than following sequential instructions like conventional computers. Important concepts include Hodgkin-Huxley models and spiking neural networks (SNNs), which mimic the communication between brain cells.

Cracking the Code: How Cells Talk and Organize Themselves

Morphogen gradients, which are chemical signals that direct tissue formation, play a significant role in how cells decide where to proliferate and what to become. Researchers developed a synthetic gene circuit inside E. coli bacteria to better comprehend this, simulating how actual cells interpret these signals.

Mutual inhibition is a fundamental concept in this system, where two genes oppose one another by turning off the other while the first is active. This helps cells establish distinct borders throughout development by producing a stable system with two potential states.

Nano Revolution To Study 'Biological Processes' Of Living Cells
Nano Revolution To Study 'Biological Processes' Of Living Cells
Researchers from University of Illinois have developed a nanoneedle that will help in examining biological processes occurring within living cells.
To achieve this, scientists incorporated a reaction-diffusion mechanism that allows cells to communicate and organize themselves into patterns similar to those found in nature. This discovery increases our knowledge of how living things grow and could open the way for future developments in bioengineering and medicine (1 Trusted Source
An overview of brain-like computing: Architecture, applications, and future trends

Go to source).

Human innovation has consistently emerged through nature, and these findings demonstrate that biological systems may already hold the solutions to today's problems. By replicating the structure of the brain, we can surpass the capabilities of conventional computing, and by comprehending the interactions between cells, we can precisely architect biological systems.

Advertisement
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Here to Stay
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Here to Stay
Artificial intelligence (AI), where a machine learns and performs various tasks, could improve the efficacy of various tasks.
"Blending Biology with Tech for a Better Tomorrow!"

Reference:
  1. An overview of brain-like computing: Architecture, applications, and future trends - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9730831/)

Source-Medindia
Robots may Now Mimic Humans in Performing Tasks
Robots may Now Mimic Humans in Performing Tasks
New artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows robots to adapt to their performance tasks in a changeable environment by observing human behavior.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional