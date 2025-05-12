About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Neurological Effects of Long COVID Worse With Obesity
Advertisement

Neurological Effects of Long COVID Worse With Obesity

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 12 2025 3:54 PM

A meta-analysis reveals that excess weight significantly increases the risk of neuropsychiatric symptoms like memory loss, headaches, and sleep issues in post-COVID patients.

Highlights:
  • Excess weight linked to higher risk of depression, memory issues, and vertigo in long COVID
  • Obesity significantly increases odds of headaches, numbness, and taste/smell disorders
  • Meta-analysis of 139,091 adults across 23 countries confirms global impact
New research suggests that people with excess weight—especially those who are overweight or obese—may be more prone to lingering neurological and mental symptoms long after recovering from COVID-19 (1 Trusted Source
Excess weight is associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric symptoms in post-COVID-19 condition: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).
Key Finding:
A systematic review of 18 studies involving 139,091 adults found that individuals with excess weight had significantly higher risks of depression, headaches, memory issues, sleep disturbances, and vertigo after COVID-19.


Post-COVID Linked to More Than 200 Symptoms
Post-COVID Linked to More Than 200 Symptoms
Long-COVID or Post-COVID is the clinical complication that lasts weeks or months after recovering from COVID-19. A new study found that it might be associated with more than 200 symptoms and can last for beyond seven months.
Advertisements

What the Study Looked At

A Global Pool of Evidence


Researchers combed through over 10,000 abstracts from eight major databases and narrowed it down to 18 studies suitable for a meta-analysis. These studies spanned 23 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

The final pool included:
  • 79,050 people with excess weight (overweight or obese)
  • 57,926 with normal weight
  • 30,694 individuals with obesity
  • 107,612 non-obese individuals
They specifically examined how nutritional status (normal weight vs. overweight/obesity) influenced neurological and neuropsychiatric symptoms more than 12 weeks after COVID-19 infection.

Symptoms of Post Covid

Advertisements
Over 23% People to Have Lasting Post-COVID Symptoms, Reveals Study
Over 23% People to Have Lasting Post-COVID Symptoms, Reveals Study
More than 23% suffer from one or more health issues even a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, revealed a new study.

Neurological and Mental Symptoms Tied to Weight

The findings revealed a striking trend: the more excess weight a person had, the more likely they were to experience persistent post-COVID symptoms affecting the brain and nervous system.

Among Those With Overweight or Obesity

  • Depression was 21% more likely
  • Headaches were 23% more likely
  • Memory issues were 43% more likely
  • Sleep disturbances were 31% more likely
  • Vertigo was 21% more likely

Among Those With Obesity Specifically

  • Headaches were 45% more likely
  • Numbness was 61% more likely
  • Smell disorders were 16% more likely
  • Taste disorders were 22% more likely
  • Vertigo was 44% more likely

    • Advertisements
    Post-COVID Syndrome
    Post-COVID Syndrome
    Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19

    Why Is Excess Weight a Risk Factor?

    While the study didn’t investigate mechanisms in detail, experts suggest a few possible explanations:

    1. Chronic Inflammation


    Obesity is known to trigger systemic inflammation, which may worsen neurological responses or delay recovery from viral infections.

    2. Immune Dysregulation


    Excess fat may impair the immune system’s ability to resolve infections efficiently, allowing low-grade symptoms to persist.

    3. Vascular and Metabolic Stress


    Overweight individuals often experience issues with blood flow and glucose regulation, which can directly impact brain function and increase the risk of cognitive fog or headaches.


    What is Long COVID: Why Cases Remain Undiagnosed
    What is Long COVID: Why Cases Remain Undiagnosed
    Long Covid often goes undiagnosed, leaving many unaware of their condition. Learn about its symptoms, risks, and the importance of early diagnosis.

    A Wake-Up Call for Post-COVID Care

    This research underlines the urgent need for tailored post-COVID care, especially for those with obesity. Primary care providers and wellness coaches should be aware that neurological and mental symptoms could be worse in individuals with excess weight—and persist for months after infection.

    Patients struggling with long COVID and weight issues may benefit from:
    • Personalized lifestyle guidance
    • Nutritional counseling
    • Early mental health support
    • Ongoing neurological evaluation

    What You Can Do Right Now

    If you're dealing with lingering symptoms months after COVID-19—especially if you have excess weight—don't ignore them.

    Here’s what experts recommend:
    • Track your symptoms: Keep a daily log to identify patterns.
    • Seek support: Talk to a healthcare provider familiar with post-COVID care.
    • Start slow: Gradual weight management, sleep hygiene, and brain-healthy habits may help improve long-term recovery.
    This global review makes one thing clear: excess weight isn’t just a risk factor for severe COVID-19—it may also prolong neurological and mental symptoms long after recovery. Understanding this link can help individuals and healthcare professionals take better steps toward healing.

    Reference:
    1. Excess weight is associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric symptoms in post-COVID-19 condition: A systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0314892)

    Source-Medindia


    Recommended Readings
    Latest Health Watch
    View All
    Advertisement

    Home

    Consult

    e-Book

    Articles

    News

    Calculators

    Drugs

    Directories

    Education

    Consumer

    Professional