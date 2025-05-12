Neurological Effects of Long COVID Worse With Obesity

A meta-analysis reveals that excess weight significantly increases the risk of neuropsychiatric symptoms like memory loss, headaches, and sleep issues in post-COVID patients.

What the Study Looked At

A Global Pool of Evidence

79,050 people with excess weight (overweight or obese)

people with excess weight (overweight or obese) 57,926 with normal weight

with normal weight 30,694 individuals with obesity

individuals with obesity 107,612 non-obese individuals

Neurological and Mental Symptoms Tied to Weight

Among Those With Overweight or Obesity

Depression was 21% more likely

was 21% more likely Headaches were 23% more likely

were 23% more likely Memory issues were 43% more likely

were 43% more likely Sleep disturbances were 31% more likely

were 31% more likely Vertigo was 21% more likely

Among Those With Obesity Specifically

Headaches were 45% more likely

Numbness was 61% more likely

Smell disorders were 16% more likely

Taste disorders were 22% more likely

Vertigo was 44% more likely

Why Is Excess Weight a Risk Factor?

1. Chronic Inflammation

2. Immune Dysregulation

3. Vascular and Metabolic Stress

A Wake-Up Call for Post-COVID Care

Personalized lifestyle guidance

Nutritional counseling

Early mental health support

Ongoing neurological evaluation

What You Can Do Right Now

Track your symptoms: Keep a daily log to identify patterns.

Keep a daily log to identify patterns. Seek support: Talk to a healthcare provider familiar with post-COVID care.

Talk to a healthcare provider familiar with post-COVID care. Start slow: Gradual weight management, sleep hygiene, and brain-healthy habits may help improve long-term recovery.

New research suggests that people with excess weight—especially those who are overweight or obese—may be more prone to lingering neurological and mental symptoms long after recovering from COVID-19 ().A systematic review of 18 studies involvingfound that individuals with excess weight had significantly higher risks ofafter COVID-19.Researchers combed through over 10,000 abstracts from eight major databases and narrowed it down to 18 studies suitable for a meta-analysis. These studies spannedacross Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.The final pool included:They specifically examined how(normal weight vs. overweight/obesity) influenced neurological and neuropsychiatric symptoms more than 12 weeks after COVID-19 infection.The findings revealed a striking trend:While the study didn’t investigate mechanisms in detail, experts suggest a few possible explanations:Obesity is known to trigger systemic inflammation, which may worsenor delay recovery from viral infections.Excess fat may impair the immune system’s ability to resolve infections efficiently, allowingOverweight individuals often experience issues with blood flow and glucose regulation, which can directly impactand increase the risk ofThis research underlines the, especially for those with obesity. Primary care providers and wellness coaches should be aware that neurological and mental symptoms could be—and persist for months after infection.Patients struggling with long COVID and weight issues may benefit from:If you're dealing with lingering symptoms months after COVID-19—especially if you have excess weight—don't ignore them.Here’s what experts recommend:This global review makes one thing clear:Understanding this link can help individuals and healthcare professionals take better steps toward healing.Source-Medindia