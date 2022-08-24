About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Neurocosmetics- Is It a Myth or Reality?
Neurocosmetics- Is It a Myth or Reality?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM
Highlights:
  • Neurocosmetics improve not only your skin but also your mood
  • Using products containing neuropeptides reduces cortisol hormones to make your skin look younger
  • Neurocosmetics have a relaxing, calming effect on the brain and nerves thus improving mood

Neurocosmetics can work wonders on your skin and improve your mood too. Read on to know if it's a myth or reality.

Goosebumps, blushing, hair-raising fear and going pale, we've all experienced these reactions on our skin, most of which are caused by emotions or feelings, whether it's excitement, nerves, embarrassment or fear. It's clear that our mind and our skin are directly 'talking' to each other in some way.

Science proves this beyond doubt: receptors in our cutaneous nervous system bind with neurotransmitters to send messages to the brain and immune systems about external and even internal stimuli that impact our skin. This helps the brain fix any problems, react to stimuli in the right way, and create a feeling of well-being.

What happens if these processes are interrupted or slow down? That's when our skin breaks out, and gets inflamed or over-sensitive. Or simply starts aging prematurely.
Remember the feeling when using a product that has menthol in it? The skin feels cool and there's also a reduction in pain. A massage with aromatherapy oil relaxes the mind as well as the muscles. These products help in sensorial and textural ways to de-stress or enhance mood, invigorate, or soothe by soothing the skin.

Neurocosmetics Enhance Beauty

The new generation of clean beauty neuro cosmetic companies has taken this idea one step further. Wonderful products have been created using a holistic approach that works inside and out. These products make the skin look like they're worth a million bucks, and they give an amazing feeling as well, by working on the inner processes of the nervous system. Such products, developed through extensive research, enhance, support and repair the processes of skin-brain communication at a neurological level - by simple topical application!

How Do Neurocosmetics Work?


How can applying something to the skin impact their brain and feelings as well as repair the skin? Read on for all the answers.

Mostly derived from natural, plant-based actives, clean beauty neurocosmetic products work to prolong the life and efficiency of cells. Which means they can actually reverse the effects of aging on the skin.

The science behind this almost miraculous effect is simple.
  • The ingredients like neuropeptides contained in clean beauty neurocosmetics modulate and enhance those all-important messengers, the neurotransmitters, in their job of communicating with the brain.
  • Once this two-way communication becomes more efficient because of the magic of neurocosmetics, a long-lasting transformation in the skin begins to occur, slowing down aging, reducing inflammation and supporting healing.
Here's a great example of how this actually plays out on the skin's nervous system. It is well known that stress in life shows up so clearly on the skin making it look dull, older or inflamed. This is because stress promotes the release of cortisol, the stress hormone which damages the collagen in the body. However, if products containing neuropeptides are used on the skin, they work as neurotransmitters, and dramatically reduce hormones like cortisol, making the skin look immediately younger, healthier and more radiant.

Here's another example of how these cutting-edge new products called neurocosmetics can change the way the skin functions. Some products contain beta-endorphins (another type of neuro peptide) which reduce pain and protect the skin barrier, increase the number of healthy cells, and help them work better - all of that besides helping aging cells communicate better with the brain. They act directly on the nerve fibers as well, making skin less reactive to outside stimuli, which is good news for those with hypersensitive skin.

Neurocosmetics go well beyond the brief of regular cosmetics, helping skin to protect, regenerate or soothe itself, to become younger looking, calmer and healthier. And they have a relaxing, calming effect on the brain and the nerves, too.

In a time when most people are in search of green, clean, gentle skincare products, what could be better than products that transform the inner and outer self?

So, if in doubt about how a cosmetic can work wonders on the skin and improve mood too, try them for yourself! Check out the new generation of clean neurocosmetics about to launch in India in early September.



Source: IANS
