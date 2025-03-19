Neanderthal Within: How Ancient DNA Still Shapes Our Health

Your Neanderthal genes might be the reason you fight infections better- find out how ancient DNA shapes your health!

Highlights: Neanderthal DNA strengthens the immune system and regulates inflammation

Denisovan genes help with altitude adaptation and oxygen use

Paleogenetics reveals that human evolution is more complex than a linear progression

Did you know?

Neanderthal DNA can affect your response to COVID-19. Certain Neanderthal gene variants have been linked to increased resistance! #neanderthaldna #humanevolution #genetics #healthboost #medindia’

Challenges of Paleogenomics

Neanderthals: Closer Relatives Than We Thought

How Neanderthal DNA Still Protects Us Today

Immune System Boost

Skin and Hair Adaptations

Altitude and Oxygen Adaptation

Inflammatory Response Regulation

Complexity of Human Evolution

Looking to the Future

Recent advances in paleogenetics have reshaped our understanding of human evolution and how our ancient ancestry influences modern health. One of the most fascinating discoveries in recent years is the evidence that Neanderthal DNA still exists in modern humans and continues to play a protective role in our immune system and overall health. Professor Rimantas Jankauskas from the Translational Health Research Institute at Vilnius University’s Faculty of Medicine explains how these genetic remnants from our ancient cousins are more influential than previously thought.Paleogenetics, the study of ancient genetic material, has emerged as a critical field in understanding human evolution. Extracting genetic material from ancient remains is no easy task- it requires highly controlled laboratory conditions to prevent contamination from modern DNA."The best-preserved genetic material is found in cold environments, where samples from Greenland have survived for up to two million years," explains Prof. Jankauskas. In contrast, in regions like the Baltics, DNA preservation typically lasts tens of thousands to 100,000 years, depending on the soil's composition and environmental factors. Water and high temperatures are particularly damaging to DNA, which is why extracting genetic material from cremated remains is nearly impossible."Preparing a single sample can require an entire pack of disposable gloves," Jankauskas notes. Once the research reactor is operational, access will be restricted to specially trained staff to maintain sample integrity.One of the most groundbreaking discoveries in paleogenetics came when Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo decoded the Neanderthal genome, earning him the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (1). This research has fundamentally changed how we view human evolution.For years, human evolution was thought to be a straightforward progression from Homo erectus to Neanderthals and eventually to modern humans. However, genetic evidence now confirms that modern humans and Neanderthals were closely related and capable of interbreeding (2).Today, approximately 4-5% of the DNA in modern Europeans comes from Neanderthals. "Some researchers claim that Neanderthals were genetically closer to modern humans than brown and polar bears are to each other," says Jankauskas. This close genetic relationship raises intriguing questions about the influence of Neanderthal DNA on our modern physiology and health.The presence of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans is not just a fascinating relic of our evolutionary past- it has functional benefits for our health today.Neanderthal genes have been linked to a stronger immune response (3). Studies have shown that certain Neanderthal gene variants help modern humans combat infections and viruses more effectively. This is especially valuable in resisting bacterial and viral pathogens.Neanderthal DNA also contributes to variations in skin tone and hair texture (4). These traits likely evolved as adaptations to different environmental conditions, such as exposure to sunlight and temperature extremes.Research on the Denisovans- a subspecies closely related to Neanderthals- has revealed that certain gene variants inherited from them enable better adaptation to high-altitude, low-oxygen environments. This is particularly evident in populations living in the Tibetan plateau (5).Some Neanderthal gene variants are associated with an increased inflammatory response, which may have helped early humans fight infections and heal wounds more quickly. However, this heightened response may also contribute to autoimmune diseases in modern humans (6).Paleogenetic research has revealed that multiple human species coexisted at the same time. Neanderthals dominated Europe, while the Denisovans inhabited East Asia. Interestingly, Denisovans were identified not through bone remains but from genetic fragments discovered in modern populations.These insights challenge the long-held notion of human evolution as a linear process. Instead, human history reflects a complex pattern of migration, interbreeding, and genetic exchange among different human species.Understanding the role of Neanderthal DNA in modern health is more than just an academic curiosity- it has real implications for medicine and genetics. Identifying beneficial genetic traits inherited from Neanderthals could pave the way for new treatments for infections, immune disorders, and inflammatory conditions."As we decode more ancient genomes, we may discover even more about how our evolutionary past shapes our present and future health," concludes Jankauskas. The Neanderthal legacy lives on in our genes, quietly protecting and influencing us in ways we are only beginning to understand.Source-Medindia