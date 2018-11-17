Nature Based Solutions: World Toilet Day 2018

Composting latrines that capture and treat human waste on site can produce free supply of fertiliser to help grow crops.

Human-made wetlands and reed-beds can filter waste water before it is released back into water sourses.

Facts on Global Sanitation Crisis

Around 60% of the global population - 4.5 billion people - either have no toilet at home or one that doesn't safely manage excreta.

862 million people worldwide still practise open defecation - this means human faeces, on a massive scale, is not being captured or treated.

1.8 billion people use an unimproved source of drinking water with no protection against contamination from faeces.

One third of schools worldwide do not provide any toilet facilities - a particular problem for girls during menstruation.

900 million schoolchildren across the world have no handwashing facilities - a critical barrier in the spread of deadly diseases.

Globally, 80% of the wastewater generated by society flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused.

Indian Scenario of Sanitation Crisis

‘Open defecation has a devastating impact on human health, nutrition, living and working conditions and economic productivity around the world.’

Read More..

On November 19 th every year, WHO, SuSanA (Sustainable Sanitation Alliance) and UN-Water World Toilet Day Task Force will host an open webinar to discuss the new guidelines, the recommendations provided, the key insights, and the role of the health sector.

every year, WHO, SuSanA (Sustainable Sanitation Alliance) and UN-Water World Toilet Day Task Force will host an open webinar to discuss the new guidelines, the recommendations provided, the key insights, and the role of the health sector. A 10- meter inflatable toilet will be installed in front of the United Nations Office of Geneva.

Presentations and panel discussions on World Toilet Day conducted by the Engineers Without Borders Denmark and Water DTU.

Screening of the film 'Toilet: A Love Story' at the University of Waterloo.

at the University of Waterloo. Mass awareness campaign, mass toilet sanitation and sports competition will be held at Solidarités International in Ngala Base.

Swachh Bharat Mission announced World Toilet Day contest across states and districts in India.

Ecosan Services Foundation will conduct a series of technical workshops catering to several areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) on the 18th of November in Mumbai.

On 25th October 2018, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Section from UNICEF Hyderabad Field office for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana initiated Promotional Activities on World Toilet Day. Swachhta - (Clean India Campaign) Volunteers working with tribal communities in remote villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangaga State are promoting World Toilet Day campaign. Both these caimpaigns will continue till November 19 th .

. SNEH Foundation in Pimpri-Chinchwad of Maharashtra, will hold a drawing competition for students of government schools on the topic 'World without toilets'.

As an individual, what is your role on World Toilet Day?

Raising awareness about the posing health risks of open defecation and improper sanitary habits. Open defecation can lead to a range of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and hepatitis. Joining the global movement of spreading the awareness of toilets and sanitation through social media. Becoming a toilet advocate: Having communication with the local representative or community leader about the functioning of public toilets in your locality, whether it is safe, clean, accessible and well-maintained. Knowing whether there are appropriate ratios of toilets for both men and women and making complaints if necessary is important. Donating or offering monetary support to the non-profit or community help organizations that involve in building public toilets and human waste management. By taking part in rallies, campaigns and other programs that spread awareness about health hazards of open defecation.

Summary

World Toilet Day - (http://www.un.org/en/events/toiletday/) World Toilet Day - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Toilet_Day)

Nature-based Sanitation solutions (NBS) helps treat human waste before it returns to the environment and protects the vegetation, soil and wetlands, including rivers and lakes. For instance:According to World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF):The problem of open defecation in India is more common than in other poorer countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Burundi and Rwanda.Building toilets alone cannot end open defecation, reveals a study (2014). The study revealed a preference for open defecating by the people and merely providing latrine access without promoting latrine use is unlikely to reduce open defecation.But, many believe that the plan will not be effective in curbing the practice unless it is accompanied by a massive awareness campaign by the government, non-profit groups and citizens.A range of activities and events happen across the globe on the eve of World Toilet Day. Many organizations have released toilet-related reports on this day. Some of the major events that will happen this year on World Toilet Day are as follows:Scientists and engineers around the world should develop effective sanitation solutions that are affordable and useful to billions of people who do not have proper useable toilets. As Bill Gates says,Source: Medindia