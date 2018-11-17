Nature Based Solutions: World Toilet Day 2018

Highlights:
- World Toilet Day is observed on
November 19 every year.
- The Objective is to raise awareness
and to inspire action to tackle the world sanitation crisis
- The 2018 theme for World Toilet Day
is 'Nature based solutions'.
World Toilet Day is an
official United Nations Observance day on November 19 to raise awareness and to
inspire action to tackle the world sanitation crisis. It was established by the World
Toilet Organization in 2001. UN-Water, an official
convener of World Toilet Day maintains a website and chooses theme for every
year. This year's theme for 2018 World Toilet Day is 'Nature based solutions'.
The
Need for World Toilet Day
Toilets
save lives because human waste can spread killer diseases. At present, 4.5 billion people live without safe toilets and
892 million people still practice open defecation.
Sustainable Development
Goal (SDG) 6 aims to ensure safe toilets for everyone and to stop open
defecation by 2030. World Toilet
Day
was initiated to inform, engage and to inspire people to take
action towards achieving this goal.
Theme for the year:
'Nature-based solutions'
This year's campaign is
based on the slogan, 'When nature calls, we have to listen and
act'
. The human faeces, on a massive scale, are not being treated, and
hence results in contamination of the soil and water that sustain human life.
The environment thus turns into an open sewer. The toilets should be built in
such a way that it harmonises with the nature and the ecosystem.
Nature-based Sanitation
solutions (NBS) helps treat human waste before it returns to the environment
and protects the vegetation, soil and wetlands, including rivers and lakes. For
instance:
- Composting latrines that capture and
treat human waste on site can produce free supply of fertiliser to help
grow crops.
- Human-made wetlands and reed-beds
can filter waste water before it is released back into water sourses.
Facts on Global Sanitation Crisis
According to World Health Organisation (WHO) and United
Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF):
- Around 60% of the global population
- 4.5 billion people - either have no toilet at home or one that doesn't
safely manage excreta.
- 862 million people worldwide still
practise open defecation - this means human faeces, on a massive
scale, is not being captured or treated.
- 1.8 billion people use an unimproved
source of drinking water with no protection against contamination from
faeces.
- One third of schools worldwide do
not provide any toilet facilities - a particular problem for girls during menstruation.
- 900 million schoolchildren across
the world have no handwashing facilities - a critical barrier in the
spread of deadly diseases.
- Globally, 80% of the wastewater
generated by society flows back into the ecosystem without being treated
or reused.
Indian Scenario of Sanitation Crisis Around 550 million people or 70% of people living in
villages and 13% of urban households in India defecate in the open.
The problem of open defecation in India is more common than
in other poorer countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo,
Malawi, Burundi and Rwanda.
‘Open defecation has a devastating impact on human health, nutrition, living and working conditions and economic productivity around the world.’
Building toilets alone cannot end open defecation, reveals a
study (2014). The study revealed a preference for open defecating by the people
and merely providing latrine access without promoting latrine use is unlikely
to reduce open defecation.
In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to
build more than 100 million toilets in the country to end the practice of open
defecation.
But, many believe that the plan
will not be effective in curbing the practice unless it is accompanied by a
massive awareness campaign by the government, non-profit groups and citizens.
Events happening during World Toilet Day
A range of activities and events happen across the globe on
the eve of World Toilet Day. Many organizations have released toilet-related
reports on this day. Some of the major events that will happen this year on
World Toilet Day are as follows:
- On November 19th
every year, WHO, SuSanA (Sustainable Sanitation Alliance) and UN-Water
World Toilet Day Task Force will host an open webinar to discuss the new
guidelines, the recommendations provided, the key insights, and the role
of the health sector.
- A 10- meter
inflatable toilet will be installed in front of the United Nations Office
of Geneva.
- Presentations
and panel discussions on World Toilet Day conducted by the Engineers
Without Borders Denmark and Water DTU.
- Screening
of the film 'Toilet: A Love Story' at the University of Waterloo.
- Mass
awareness campaign, mass toilet sanitation and sports competition will be
held at Solidarités International
in Ngala Base.
- Swachh Bharat
Mission announced World Toilet Day contest across states and districts in
India.
- Ecosan Services
Foundation will conduct a series of technical workshops catering to several
areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) on the 18th of November in
Mumbai.
- On 25th October
2018, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Section from UNICEF Hyderabad
Field office for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana initiated
Promotional Activities on World Toilet Day. Swachhta - (Clean India
Campaign) Volunteers working with tribal communities in remote
villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangaga State are promoting World Toilet
Day campaign. Both these caimpaigns will continue till November 19th.
- SNEH
Foundation in Pimpri-Chinchwad of
Maharashtra, will hold a drawing competition for students of government
schools on the topic 'World without toilets'.
As an individual, what is your role on World Toilet Day?
- Raising awareness about the posing health
risks of open defecation and improper sanitary habits. Open defecation
can lead to a range of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and hepatitis.
- Joining the global movement of
spreading the awareness of toilets and sanitation through social media.
- Becoming a toilet advocate: Having
communication with the local representative or community leader about the
functioning of public toilets in your locality, whether it is safe,
clean, accessible and well-maintained. Knowing whether there are
appropriate ratios of toilets for both men and women and making
complaints if necessary is important.
- Donating or offering monetary
support to the non-profit or community help organizations that involve in
building public toilets and human waste management.
- By taking part in rallies,
campaigns and other programs that spread awareness about health hazards
of open defecation.
Summary
Scientists and engineers around the world should develop
effective sanitation solutions that are affordable and useful to billions of
people who do not have proper useable toilets. As Bill Gates says, "A
toilet not only makes your life more comfortable, getting rid of that waste is
key to human health."
