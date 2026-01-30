Natural Ginger Extract Inhibits Tumor Energy Metabolism

Ethyl p-methoxycinnamate from Kencur ginger suppresses cancer cell growth by disrupting fatty acid synthesis, lowering ATP and slowing tumor proliferation.

Q: What is Kencur ginger and why is it being studied in cancer?

A: Kencur ginger is a Southeast Asian medicinal plant whose bioactive compound EMC has shown the ability to disrupt cancer cell energy pathways in laboratory studies.

Q: How does natural bioactive compound EMC slow tumor growth?

A: It blocks fatty acid synthesis, reduces ATP production, and prevents cancer cells from progressing through the cell cycle.

Q: Was this research done in humans?

A: No. The experiments were conducted in cultured tumor cells, so clinical studies are needed before any medical use.

Q: Can eating ginger provide the same anticancer effect?

A: Dietary ginger contains many compounds, but the concentrations of EMC used in the study are far higher than those obtained from food.

Q: Which doctor would handle metabolic-based cancer therapies?

A: A medical oncologist would be the appropriate specialist for emerging cancer treatment strategies.