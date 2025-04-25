Music Beyond Death: The Last Melody of Lucier!

A lab-grown mini-brain from Alvin Lucier’s cells is now creating music posthumously in a groundbreaking sound installation.

Highlights: Composer Alvin Lucier's blood cells were turned into mini-brains posthumously

These organoids now power a sound installation, Revivification

The brainwaves create a live soundscape influenced by the gallery's visitors

"Creating music once more, this time from beyond the grave!”

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

An Artificial 'Brain' Grown From An Avant-Garde Composer's Blood Is Making Posthumous Music



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A living brain-like organoid from a late composer is now making music in a gallery! #lastnote #music #medindia #healthtechnology’

A living brain-like organoid from a late composer is now making music in a gallery! #lastnote #music #medindia #healthtechnology’

Advertisements

Alvin Lucifer’s Legacy!

The Composer Who Brought Brainwaves to Life!



Alvin Lucier (1931–2021) wasn’t your typical composer. The composer earned fame through his work ” I Am Sitting in a Room,” which transformed vocal words into echoing, ambient sounds! His main focus revolved around studying how sound shifts and transforms when it travels across the air through time. His curiosity went beyond brain study as he explored ways to turn mental brain signals into musical expressions.



So when Lucier donated his white blood cells shortly before his death, it wasn’t a farewell—it was a final composition. Even in death, his body became the instrument.





Advertisements From Blood to Brain: The Genesis of Revivification In 2020, Alvin Lucier collaborated with artists Guy Ben-Ary, Nathan Thompson, Matt Gingold, and neuroscientist Stuart Hodgetts to create something extraordinary from his donated cells. Scientists reprogrammed Alvin’s cells into stem cells, creating small brain-like structures known as ‘Organoids.’ These brain-like organoids reside inside a brass artwork at the heart of Revivification to transmit signals that produce musical output.



It’s not Lucier’s consciousness that lives on—but a biological echo of it, shaping sound in real time!





Advertisements The Sound of a Living Legacy Each mini-brain in the system connects through 20 brass plates equipped with sound-emitting devices. The organoids release signals into the surrounding space, allowing brass plates to produce unusual musical patterns. The audio recorded by microphones in the space returns to the organoids, enabling visitors to influence their responses to the sounds they receive. It's like a living conversation between Lucier’s biology and the audience!





Making Without Mind? “Can something truly be created if it lacks consciousness?”



According to neuroscientist Indre Viskontas, the music displays originality yet lacks the mindful conscious approach that defines authentic creative work. Professor Karim Jerbi confirms that the mini-brains lack awareness, yet their sounds demonstrate originality!



Though we aren’t hearing Lucier’s conscious thoughts, his biological essence is producing music one final time.



The developers of Revivification are planning to create versions of their technology for putting it to use from Antarctic stations to outer space. These extreme locations would allow mini-brain computers to create music by responding to principles like gravity, cosmic radiation, fulfilling Lucier’s purpose of life—Pushing through Boundaries!



Let the body fade, as all things must; let the music reign beyond the dust!



Reference: An Artificial 'Brain' Grown From An Avant-Garde Composer’S Blood Is Making Posthumous Music - (https://mixmag.net/read/revivification-artificial-brain-alvin-lucier-posthumous-music-art-exhibition-news)

Source-Medindia

Combining modern science and art, the late American composer Alvin Lucier created a 'mini-brain' from his blood cells, allowing music to flourish even after his death! Thecreates music through the art installationwhich allows visitors at theto hear, imagine, and possibly even feel an eternal connection through his music! (