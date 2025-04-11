Mouth Matters: Bad Oral Health May Be Causing Your Migraines

Poor oral health may be a hidden trigger behind migraines and chronic pain.
- Poor oral health is linked to migraines and body pain in women
- Specific oral bacteria are associated with chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia
- Regular oral care and diet improvements may help reduce pain severity
New groundbreaking studies have discovered that the mouth performs functions beyond chewing because it might serve as an origin of chronic pain. From migraines to muscle aches, scientists have found surprising connections between oral health, bacteria, and how your body experiences pain. Intrigued? You should be. Let’s dive into how your dental hygiene could be quietly controlling your pain threshold (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The oral microbiome and human health
Go to source).
Linking Oral Health to Pain ConditionsA New Zealand study reveals that poor oral health predicts frequent and chronic migraines in women with fibromyalgia, with 60% experiencing moderate to severe body pain and 49% experiencing migraine headaches.
Role of Oral MicrobesResearch data showed that four oral microbial species related to post-age pain when BMI and added sugar consumption rates were factored in. A negative but weak relationship existed between oral health and nutritional diet quality based on their observations.
Oral Hygiene as Pain PreventionThe scientific research produces concrete useful outcomes which reflect in actual life practice. The scientific community finds dental care practices essential to fight both chronic pain and migraine severity. Simple daily habits like brushing twice, flossing, and routine dental check-ups could help more than just your smile—they might ease your headaches too.
