Moringa-Based Sanitary Pads And Menstrual Health Benefits

Moringa-based sanitary pads are emerging as a natural menstrual care choice that blends comfort with potential protection against common infections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Are Moringa-Based Sanitary Pads?

A: Moringa-based sanitary pads are menstrual products that incorporate moringa extracts or fibers to support skin comfort and hygiene.

Q: Can Moringa-Based Sanitary Pads Reduce Urinary Tract Infections?

A: Research suggests moringa has antibacterial properties against bacteria linked to urinary tract infections, which may help lower infection risk during menstruation.

Q: How Does Moringa Help With Menstrual Skin Irritation?

A: Moringa contains anti-inflammatory compounds, antioxidants, and vitamin E that help reduce redness, chafing, and discomfort from prolonged pad use.

Q: Is Moringa Effective Against Bacterial Vaginosis And Yeast Infections?

A: Moringa has shown activity against a range of bacteria and supports vaginal pH balance, both of which are important in preventing bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections.

Q: Are Moringa-Based Sanitary Pads Safe For Daily Use During Periods?

A: Early evidence and traditional use suggest moringa is gentle on sensitive skin, though experts note that more large-scale clinical studies are still needed.